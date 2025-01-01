Ducks QB Dillon Gabriel 'Was Not High' During Interview, Oregon Reporter Says

When Dillon Gabriel delivered an interview earlier this week calling for more football to be played on nice grass, with sunshine and fireworks, or in domes, he was not high. That's according to the Oregon reporter who conducted the interview.

Brenna Greene set the record straight after seeing the internet run wild with assumptions that Gabriel's hilarious interview, which has gone viral, was the result of the Oregon Ducks quarterback perhaps enjoying some controlled substances.

She blamed the silliness of the interview on the early morning hour in which it was conducted and on Gabriel already being a silly guy. Those two factors, with a sprinkling of being in demand, created the incredible quote.

"Saying this once and once only: media day was at 8 AM and an hour. Dillon was not high," Greene wrote in response to the viral interview on Twitter.

"He’s already silly and I’m sure the combined exhaustion of how early it was and the amount he was in demand probably contributed to this quote."

The fact that she felt she had to address the interview didn't sit well with her. She added, "Kind of annoyed something innocent and funny has been co-opted butttt that’s the internet for you."

Dillon Gabriel and the Oregon Ducks are bringing their best to the Rose Bowl

That is the internet for you. When you're asked "What's your best look like?" and part of your answer gets into grass, more sun, domes, and fireworks, there are going to be some assumptions made.

"We love the Rose Bowl. We love warm weather. I think we should play more games on nice grass instead of artificial stuff. The more sun the better. Why do we do it to ourselves?," is part of what Gabriel said.

"Do fans want to sit in the snow and the rain? Let's make arenas. Let's make domes. More grass. Let's do more fireworks at games. Yeah, let's do that."

Here's that viral interview with Oregon Ducks quarterback Dillon Gabriel. You decide if he's not a morning person or if there's more going on.

Gabriel and the Oregon Ducks are taking on the Ohio State Buckeyes this afternoon at the Rose Bowl. He's got a chance to wrap up his six-year college career in the sunshine followed by a couple of domes.

Unfortunately, there's a good chance the fireworks situation is going to fall short of the Oregon quarterback's early morning, definitely not high expectations.