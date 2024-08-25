Once Secret Military/CIA Program Massacred America's Enemies

There was once a secret military program that laid waste to America's enemies.

During the GWOT, a joint CIA/JSOC program known as the Omega Program combined many of America's most elite soldiers and CIA operatives to target and eliminate high value targets.

Former Army Ranger and RRC member Mike Edwards spent time in the program in Afghanistan, and joined me on American Joyride to break down what the program did. You're going to love his comments if you're a history buff. It will be the first time many readers and viewers will have ever heard of the Omega Program and the incredible power it could bring against bad people.

