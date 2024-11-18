Olympic Triathlete Asks Cameraman Not To Film Her From Behind Because She Just Sh*t Herself

Taylor Knibb, an American triathlete who took home a silver medal at the Summer Olympics in Paris, put on what has been described as a flawless swim, bike and run performance this weekend. The performance was a dominant one, but had one flaw.

She won the inaugural T100 Triathlon World Championship Final, reports World Triathlon, and took the first-ever T100 Triathlon World Championship Title on Saturday in Dubai.

Knibb won four times in the four T100 starts in the inaugural T100 Triathlon World Tour. She added Dubai over the weekend to a list that included wins in San Francisco, Ibiza, and Lake Las Vegas. Along with that, she earned $310,000 in prize money.

But she also crapped her pants towards the end of what ended up being a win by almost two full minutes ahead of the second place finisher. And asked one of the cameramen not to film her backside as she wrapped up her victory.

Taylor Knibb asks a cameraman as she's nearing the finish line to not film her backside

The video has, as is to be expected in 2024, gone viral. Knibb notices the cameraman beside her and says, "I just sh*t myself. So can you not get my a**? Thank you. Sorry."

The cameraman agrees and considering there doesn’t appear to be any footage of Knibb from behind after her admission, it's safe to assume he held up his end of the deal.

Now that's determination, that's perseverance, that's how you become the first-ever T100 Triathlon World Championship winner. She didn’t put on a top-notch swim, bike and run performance to let anything get in her way.

The focus here, and you know she's in excellent shape as she holds a conversation like she's taking a brisk walk, is incredible. The mission is to finish strong. She's going to take care of everything else once she crosses that finish line.

If this doesn’t have you motivated to push through no matter what, nothing will.