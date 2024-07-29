Olympic Cyclist Suffers Horrific Crash, Gets Knocked-Out Cold

For French cyclist Loana Lecomte, the "vibes" were "crazy" during Sunday's Olympic mountain biking event before the "lights went out" in a nasty crash that left the Olympian looking like she was in a UFC bout.

"Little concussion, major bruises and a few stitches... It could have been much worse.

Place to rest, recover and see you again for the World Championships in a few weeks," the 24-year-old Lecomte told her fans on Instagram Monday.

Let's see just how nasty this crash was at the Elancourt Hill course.

Lecomte, who finished sixth in the mountain biking event at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, was in third when all hell broke loose on those rocks. The 2021 world champion figured to be in the mix for silver and bronze before the lights went out.

After waking up, Lecomte was carried off the hill and managed a smile, minus her sunglasses, while showing off her black eyes and bandages on her chin, arm and legs.