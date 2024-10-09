Olivia Hillery Is The Paige Spiranac Of Nursing Student Influencers

With the United States facing a devastating nursing shortage, the OutKick Culture Department decided it was time to find a nursing influencer who could reverse this disturbing trend.

After a vote of 2-0 (my assistant, SeanJo, didn't even think to argue this one), the OutKick Culture Department has named University of South Carolina nursing student Olivia Hillery as the world's No. 1 ranked nursing student influencer.

SEC! SEC! SEC! SEC!

Now, you're probably thinking that we've lost our minds by naming the world's No. 1 ranked nursing student influencer, but the OCD's track record speaks for itself. Do you remember tennis influencing before the OCD announced Rachel Stuhlmann as the sport's No. 1 influencer?

No, because the industry didn't exist. Now tennis and pickleball influencing is a big deal. Rachel is flying around the world playing paddle sports and attends all the biggest events in the sport.

The OutKick Culture Department believes 'Cocks student Olivia Hillery could have that same effect on the nursing industry.

But, Joe, you already named "Kim Schiele as the Paige Spiranac of ER Nurses."

That's true. We named Olivia as the "World's No. 1 Ranked Nursing Student Influencer."

There's a big difference, folks.

Olivia, a member of the Alpha Chi Omega sorority, hasn't completed her nursing schooling. It appears she's a junior at South Carolina.

Her job here is to draw students into the nursing field. Again, these are tough times for hospitals trying to find nurses. Just this week, in Texas, the shortage was a hot topic.

"You had a high population of nurses and medical professionals from the baby boomer generation who are aging toward retirement," Michael Austin, CEO of Midland Community Healthcare Services told NewsWest9. "They're moving out of the job market, and there haven’t been enough people coming up behind them to backfill those positions."

Other reasons for the shortage, according to NewsWest9 include, burnout, poor retention and "possibly a lack of interest in the field."

BOOM.

Olivia Hillery can help change all that.

Look at the fun she's having as a ‘Cocks student at USC. She’s balancing living the sorority life and letting loose on weekends with her friends along with stepping up to solve the nursing crisis.

The OutKick Culture Department is going to honor Olivia and any other nursing student influence who wants to step up to take her crown.

Is there a nursing student we need to know about?

Email: joe.kinsey@outkick.com