Olivia Dunne Shares Heartfelt Message For MLB Star Boyfriend

Olivia Dunne is going viral for all the right reasons.

The star LSU gymnast is currently Pittsburgh Pirates pitcher Paul Skenes, and she's never been shy about putting their relationship on the front burner for the world to see.

The duo is one of the most popular power couples in the sports world and for good reason. She's a social media star and talented gymnast and Skenes is a former first overall pick in the MLB draft and an incredible pitcher.

Olivia Dunne shares nice message about Paul Skenes.

Well, Dunne took to TikTok to share a heartfelt message about dating Skenes and getting everything she's ever wanted.

Many in the comments felt the same way because they only had nice things to say:

Paul skenes literally living the perfect life

wait this is so cute liv

Paul Skenes is perfect for u and also winning a National Championship this past season was priceless

You two are so cute

This is actually so cute

this is adorable

There's no doubt the popular couple is taking the internet by storm, and she's clearly enamored with her boyfriend.

That's not a bad thing. It's not a bad thing at all.

