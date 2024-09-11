Olivia Dunne Fans Have Jokes After She's Spotted With Matthew McConaughey

Olivia Dunne has her fans cracking jokes after going viral with Matthew McConaughey.

Dunne, who regularly goes viral on TikTok and Instagram, fired up the former app and dropped a trio of photos.

The last one is the one that is drawing attention. It was a photo of her cutting it up with Matthew McConaughey with the caption, "Horns down."

Nothing like a little rivalry to get the blood pumping. You can see the post here.

Olivia Dunne fans joke about Paul Skenes after viral Matthew McConaughey post.

Now, I saw the post linked above and didn't think much of it. She spent some time with one of the coolest actors on the planet. No big deal, right?

Well, her followers took a different approach. They think the viral post might juice up her boyfriend Paul Skenes to pitch even better for the Pirates.

Check out some of the funny reactions below, and hit me with your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com:

Paul Skenes perfect game incoming

Paul Skenes 200mph pitch loading...

Betting Paul Skenes over on strikeouts rn

Paul Skenes Villan Arc incoming

Paul Skenes Cy Young incoming

Paul Skenes crying in the corner

Paul Skenes ROTY incoming

Betting Paul Skenes throws perfect game with 27 strikeouts

Betting my entire house Paul throwing a perfect game.

Livvy eventually responded to one person asking, "Why do u guys always make things so weird?"

Isn't the internet a lovely and wildly entertaining place? Olivia Dunne just wanted to drop a post featuring the "True Detective" star, and next thing she knows, the comments are flooded with jokes about Skenes throwing fire in response.

Are you not entertained? And before anyone gets triggered over this, this joke template isn't new and it's honestly funny.

Nothing motivates a guy like some competition, and that applies to all facets of life. The jokes write themselves.

Fortunately for Livvy and Paul, they seem like a happy couple. I don't think they have anything to worry about. Let me know what you think at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.