Olivia Dunne Unrecognizable In New Photo Shoot

Olivia Dunne looks unrecognizable in a new profile going viral.

The LSU star is currently enjoying her final season as a gymnast for the Tigers, and she's still making sure to carve plenty of time out for going viral.

Dunne has more than 12 million followers between TikTok and Instagram. She built that following by pumping out content left and right.

However, her latest photo shoot might have people looking more than once.

Olivia Dunne unrecognizable in Flaunt Magazine photo shoot.

Flaunt Magazine recently released a profile of Dunne, and it featured photos of the LSU star that have her with an appearance fans haven't seen before.

You can see the viral photos here and here.

The LSU sensation also revealed the most frustrating part of her rise to fame. She told the outlet the following:

"It definitely is frustrating at times. The worst part is that people think gymnastics is easy when it’s not. The job is to make it look beautiful and easy. You’re not doing it right if it looks hard...The social media aspect of it—I worked really hard to get to where I am in building my personal brand, and it didn’t happen in the blink of an eye. It didn’t happen in just a year. It didn’t happen because of one viral moment. It happened over years of getting to know my audience, learning the algorithms, and growing my brand to be what it is today. That’s why people are so fascinated with what I’m doing."

That's right, folks. Respect the hustle, and she's not wrong at all when she says she built over years by knowing what her audience wants. Dunne only recently turned 22, but it feels like she's been around for a very long time due to the fact she's been going viral pretty much since showing up at LSU.

Now, Dunne has to lock in for her final year of competing in the SEC, and I'm sure she'll make sure to drop plenty of new content along the way while making big money. Life is certainly good for Livvy Dunne. Let me know your thoughts on the LSU star at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.