Olivia Dunne Appears To Rock Donald Trump's Dance Moves: WATCH

Olivia Dunne appeared to sneak some of Donald Trump's dance moves into a new viral video.

Donald Trump is known for many things, and right near the top of his list are his famous dance moves. If the President-elect is at a rally, then you can expect him to bust out some moves.

His dance moves also transcend politics. They've become popular in the football world, and it appears Dunne might be getting in on the hype train.

Olivia Dunne appears to do Donald Trump dance.

The LSU superstar recently posted a TikTok video showcasing some of her dance moves, and she rocked her arms back and forth just like America's 45th and soon-to-be 47th President.

Is it the Trump dance or one hell of a coincidence? Give it a watch below, and decide for yourself what you think.

Make sure to let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

It certainly seems like the Trump dance to me! She did his famous arm-rocking motion that we've also seen all over the NFL and college football.

Now, could it be a coincidence? Sure. Anything is possible, but the arm motion is way too similar to be an accident.

Some might argue it's just a trend, but who started that trend? Trump. He made the dance famous, and as weird of a dance as it is, he made it cool.

What do you think of Dunne's dance moves? Was she mimicking Trump or was it completely random? Let me know at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.