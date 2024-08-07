Ole Miss QB Jaxson Dart's Girlfriend Hints At Cheating In Tiktok Video

Heisman hopeful Jaxson Dart appears to be entering the 2024 season with some major off-the-field drama after his girlfriend appeared in a viral Tiktok video.

Lola Sexton appears on a Starbucks patio with her friend who captioned the video, "Just a casual coffee date finding out her boyfriend cheated on her for the last year."

"Real!!!!!," Dart's girlfriend Lola Sexton replied in the comments.

Oh, there's more.

Further down in the comments, Lola's sister, Kloee hopped into the fray with some context. "She had no idea about any of the cheating until now. She’s not going back," Kloee claimed.

The tragedy in all this, according to TikTok observers, is that Dart & Lola started dating as high schoolers and went to a COVID prom together before Darty took off for USC and then transferring to Ole Miss.

This is heartbreaking stuff for Lola if this is the end between her and Jaxson, but it's great for content creators

The last thing salacious culture departments like the OutKick Culture Department wants to see out of our NIL-era college football gunslingers, especially at Ole Miss, is for them to be tied down to high school sweethearts.

It's one of the biggest issues with modern quarterbacks.

The sport, and position, need more quarterbacks who are single and ready to mingle. It's even more interesting if they're willing to cheat on their high school sweethearts.

Again, I know there are real and raw emotions at play here, but this is also NIL college football and we need storylines. Dart and his girlfriend having drama opens up a huge content play for the OutKick Culture Department.

Dart is going to be a stud – Draft Wire says the guy "should be one of the top prospects at his position in the 2025 NFL Draft – and has a shot at winning a Heisman. It's highly likely he'll be 6-0 heading into a MASSIVE October 12 showdown with LSU in Baton Rouge.

Oklahoma comes to Oxford the following week for a pre-Halloween contest.

Women will be throwing themselves at Dart if he can run the gauntlet like a modern-day Johnny Manziel.

The last thing the guy wants to be dealing with is a long-distance relationship.

And from the look of things, he seems to have made sure that won't be happening.

If I'm an NFL GM, Dart has officially moved up the draft board. This guy clearly doesn't want any distractions heading into the football season. The breakup/cheating allegations dropping during the preseason camp is genius from Dart.

Good luck changing my mind.

Email: joekinsey@gmail.com