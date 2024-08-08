Old Jim Harbaugh Interview Footage Resurfaces And It May Be His Weirdest Yet

Jim Harbaugh is one of us. Sort of.

The ex-Michigan coach, who was hilariously banished from college football for four years this week even though he's now in the NFL, is a kid at heart. He may be an odd bird – and that's being nice – but, at the end of the day, he's just a giant kid who likes to play baseball.

Don't believe me? Well, the internet has uncovered some 10-year-old footage of Jim Harbaugh from a long-ago HBO special that is literally just two minutes of him playing an entire baseball game against himself in an empty parking lot, while also announcing the game.

And if you didn't do that as a kid, you're a liar!

The internet is all over this Jim Harbaugh baseball game

I mean, he's such a weird dude. But I love him. I can't get enough of Jim Harbaugh. He's got my brain in such a pretzel I don't even know where to begin.

Part of me thinks he's just punking us. Like, he's so odd, it's almost too odd. Like, he knows what he's doing. Has to be shtick, right?

But the other part of me thinks Jim Harbaugh is just that dude you see throwing a baseball against a building in an empty parking lot. That's him. 100% genuine. Pure authenticity. What you see is what you get.

Some folks are empathizing with Jim, because it's something we all did as kids. Others, of course, are mocking him, because … we're not kids anymore:

You'd either go to battle for Jim Harbaugh, or you think he needs to be thrown in the looney bin. No in between. I'm firmly in the pro-Harbaugh camp. Can't get enough of this dude.

Seems like someone I'd love to invite over on a Saturday in 2004 to slug down some Capri-suns and pizza rolls, play some Halo, maybe shoot some hoops and then spend the entire night messaging random girls on AIM.

God, those were the days.