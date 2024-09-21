Oklahoma Sooners & Tennessee Vols Cheerleaders Engage In A Showdown, Vols Grave Is Ready & Big Tex Is Up

I have limited time this morning because I need to get to the soccer fields

REMEMBER, she'll get plenty of time to drag you to the apple orchard. Have a backbone today. Tell her the apples and pumpkins can wait. Tell her you're going to a body of water and you're going to suck down cucumber margaritas or strawberry margaritas while picking at a basket of chips and the freshest salsa your part of the world has to offer.

Throw a slab of MEAT on the grill for this sneaky good Saturday of college football. Whip up a pasta salad. Pop a bottle of wine. Relax while Tennessee and Oklahoma play a night game on ESPN. Just don't get cheated today.

Make sure you're watching the USC-Michigan game to see if the new Michigan QB can throw a ball more than 15 yards. Sit back and enjoy that Utah-Oklahoma State game on a 100-degree day in Oklahoma. I'm still not sure why they couldn't play that one at night.

- John from SD writes:

Wasn’t sure I’d like more B1G games on a Friday night but last night delivered. Cornhuskers, once again, gave away a one score game. Both teams look much better. My initial thought about Dylan Raiola was, will OSU eventually miss him once he decommitted, committed to GA, flipped to Neb? Probably not!



Bert Belima, aka fat bastard, had to cut the sides of his sweatshirt to fit him (yes, I know it’s a new cut/style). Tim Brando, I’ve liked the guy for years, was a step behind all night on play calls and his co-host had to keep bailing him out.

Kinsey:

Last night delivered because Nebraska is actually competent again and Bret Bielema was made for the B1G. That was just a great combination for a Friday night. Great atmosphere. The coaches are interesting. The QBs are COMPETENT and actually make big plays.

And then you had the Stanford-Syracuse game delivering. I would like for the Kyle McCord fans to tell me how much they enjoyed those interceptions, including the one returned for a touchdown. Let's hear those same people beat on their chest about how Ohio State fans ran him out of town. It was for the best.

- Jim M. writes:

Hey Joe after 3 great weeks here in RI (75 to 85 degrees) mother nature flipped the switch big time. We`ll be lucky to hit 70 in the next 10 days. Managed a couple beach days before the weather turned so we went clamming 1 last time and killed it!

Clams 101- Small is a Littleneck (steam it and dunk in butter or eat it raw on the half shell or clams casino)

-Medium is called a Cherrystone (clams casino or chowder or what we made..Stuffies!

-Large is a Quahog (pronounced Kwaugh-hog....used for chowder, chopped obviously and Stuffies. Look up a RI stuffie recipe or I can give u mine).

Next pics are the beach we go to, all natural and alot less people than the tourist spots.Lots going on in the pics. They are building a new pier (hence the crane) RI Air National Guard coming in for a landing and a giant car carrier dropping off a thousand cars?! Great job as always.

I never thought I'd hear Texans admit they're tired of summer

- Tom in Houston writes:

I get that for those of you in the more northern areas, Summer is wonderful. But for me and millions of others living farther south, it's a bit different. Summer has been trying to kill me for the past few months, and I'm very ready for it to leave. Bring on the season known for football, Halloween, Thanksgiving, and most importantly, cooler temperatures.

I'm not rushing fall, but I am excited it is almost here. It feels ridiculous to do fall stuff while temperatures are still in the upper 90s (probably because it is). I don't want to put up Halloween decorations when I should be in the pool, or the air conditioning, or both. I'm certainly not in the mood to shop for them, or for that other holiday in December. Not while it's still bikini season.

I am asking Summer to leave on time. Have some consideration for those who survived all the crap you threw at us this year. I don't think I'm asking for much. I want lower power bills. I want an end to hurricane season. I want to sit in the back yard, fire up the grill, and listen to Earth Wind and Fire's "September" while enjoying an adult beverage. I want to go to a college football game where the fans don't sweat almost as much as the players.

I respect you, Summer. Now go away. Don't hang around and throw a late storm at us. Don't make the kids uncomfortable in their Halloween costumes. Let fall come in. No more temps in the 90s. No more power outages. I'm asking. Respectfully. Please go. Stop trying to kill me. Thanks.

A message for the ‘Respect the season whiners’

- Kenn H. in Michigan puts the hammer down with this email:

I’m coming in hot. I’ve spent more than my share of holiday and late night battling all the people who want seasonal goods from laptops to Zhu Zhu pets and tickle me Elmo’s and have the mental scars to prove it .Having worked in the retail industry for over 20 years across store, district, and corporate levels, I’d like to offer some insights into the planning and execution behind merchandise timing, particularly seasonal items.

The ultimate goal in retail is to ensure stores are filled with fresh, full-price merchandise to maximize profitability and avoid markdowns. Seasonal merchandise is much like a banana: once it hits the store, it starts ripening. Over time, if it isn’t sold, it "turns brown" and nobody wants to pay full price. This is why merchandise must be allocated and displayed at the right moment, allowing for enough time to sell at full price before markdowns become necessary.

In light of this, there are three key components that drive merchandise success:

1. **Planning**

Planning begins long before products hit the sales floor. Retailers forecast demand by analyzing market trends, historical sales data, and customer preferences. This phase also involves close coordination with suppliers to ensure that products are ready for distribution on time. By planning early, we ensure that fresh, high-demand merchandise arrives in stores at just the right moment to drive full-price sales.

2. **Allocation**

Once the merchandise is sourced, allocation is critical. This means determining how much product to send to each store based on factors like store size, regional demand, and historical performance. Effective allocation minimizes the risk of overstock, which leads to markdowns, or understock, which results in missed sales. It ensures that each store has the right amount of inventory to sell through the season efficiently.

3. **Execution**

The final step is execution. This involves placing merchandise on the sales floor well in advance of the actual season to capture early demand. It also gives customers the convenience of purchasing items when they begin thinking about the season ahead. For example, no one minds seeing patio furniture in February, as it allows time for customers to plan for the warmer months. The early availability is essential to ensuring enough sales at full price before the seasonal markdowns become inevitable.

To provide some background, I’ve had the privilege of working in both the consumer electronics industry and the home improvement space. Both sectors, while different, share this same core retail principle—strategic planning, allocation, and timely execution to drive full-price sales while minimizing markdown risk.

I hope this email helps to clarify the purpose behind early seasonal merchandise planning. Feel free to reach out if you'd like to discuss this in more detail.



Major TNML drama broke out on the scoreboard at the Reds game

Zoom in on the photo. This is a MAJOR accusation to drop on the Cincinnati Reds scoreboard. This is what you get when it's the playoffs and emotions are BOILING OVER.

Let's start a new game for Saturday mornings: Walmart or Haiti?

You make the call!

‘Should you recline your airplane seat?’

- Jeff E. asks a question that has been debated on the Internet before, but it's time for Screencaps readers to be the authoritative voice:

Joe - four of us went on a road trip golf weekend. It was a six hour ride.

Somehow the question came up "should you recline your airplane seat" came up. Two were non-recliners. Two were recliners. The argument escalated for four hours. We still can’t bring it up without strong opinions.



It would be interesting to hear Screencaps community response.



Thanks for being the voice of America.

Kinsey:

I'm all for a take the edge off recline of an airplane seat. I'm not talking a full recline. I'm talking about a 15% recline. Just enough to where you don't feel like you're in a straight-jacket.

Full recline is just too aggressive for all involved.

#######

That's all for this Saturday. My head is spinning with details on where to be and at what time for these soccer games. It's time to get the hell off the Internet and get busy living.

Go have a great weekend.

Email: joekinsey@gmail.com

Numbers from :

Stuff You Guys Sent In & Stuff I Like :