Ohio Mom Goes Viral After Her Chicken Fries Order From Burger King Come With A Side Of Marijuana

An Ohio mom got more than she bargained for when she visited her local Burger King earlier this month. Her order came with more than 1.6 million TikTok views. That and some weed.

The mom, Janna Michelle, shared a video of the unexpected gift that was found in her daughter's order of chicken fries. The drive-thru in Hamilton, Ohio. was seemingly running its own unapproved "order some chicken fries get a side of marijuana" deal that night.

Some might consider the "off the menu" addition as a welcome surprise. This mom wasn’t one of them. While she didn’t seem to be all that angry about what she found, she did call the manager to file a formal complaint.

"Went to Burger King tonight. Listen… Got my kid some chicken fries. This bag came. If you look down, you can see some residue. She got her chicken fries, chicken fries with a side of... Mary Jane," she said while showing the marijuana and chicken fries on a plate.

Burger King employee responsible for running their own promotion has been fired

A local news outlet reached out to the Burger King location in question, and they didn’t provide a comment on the incident. A spokesperson for the company did eventually provide a statement to the outlet.

According to WDSU, the statement said "We contacted the Franchisee of this restaurant immediately upon learning of this incident and can confirm that the employee in question has been terminated. We were very disappointed to learn of the incident and do not take incidents that put our guests in danger lightly."

It turns out, dropping a few buds in an order of chicken fries violated the terms of employment. Who knew?

The Hamilton police didn’t receive a report on the matter, but is now actively investigating the incident. They plan to follow up on the employee in an attempt to prevent weed from showing up in random orders of chicken fries in the future.

And we're going to let data concerns about TikTok shut it down? Where would we get the order of chicken fries with a side of weed stories if that happened?