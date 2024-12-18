Ohio Funeral Home To Put The Fun In Funeral By Serving Alcohol During Services

There have been plenty of disturbing funeral home stories over the years about those who run them or work at them doing insane things with the bodies. This isn’t one of them.

This is an uplifting story about the owners of a new funeral home who have applied for a liquor license and want to serve people drinks during services. That's right, they're bringing the fun to funerals.

Let's head out to Columbus, Ohio, where a "party planner for the dead" is doing his part to change how the funerals are conducted. Hunter Triplett of Evergreen Funeral Cremation and Reception, which is set to open next year, wants to make the difficult process a little easier.

"My role in this position is to kind of be a party planner for the dead. Be more of a celebration of life than more of the multi-day traditional services, which cost a lot of money," Triplett told WSYX.

"We will only be serving alcohol when people are on this premises and remain on the premises until the continuation of the services just for the safety of the people in the community around."

The funeral service with alcohol isn't going to put a damper on any of the celebration of life

Adding a bar to the funeral home, Triplett hopes, will make it a more personalized experience. Once the permit is approved, the funeral home with a bar will be the first in the state.

Triplett said, "The inspector called me and was like, 'Is this Evergreen Funeral?' and I'm like ya, and they were like you are the first funeral home to get a liquor license in the state of Ohio."

The best part, besides putting a little fun in the funeral process, is the price. Triplett isn’t trying to kick folks when they're already down. His packages start well below the national average.

"It's kind of like a one-stop shop for funeral service. The package being around $5,000-$6,000, contrary to the national average, which can be upwards of $10,000," he said.

This funeral home gets it. They're not just providing a slogan for a celebration of life, they're offering up some alcohol to make sure it takes place.