Obama's Music Playlist Includes Trash Morgan Wallen Song

Barack Obama is apparently a fan of Morgan Wallen, but not of his best work!

The former President released his summer playlist Monday afternoon. For the most part, it was pretty standard music.

The list includes "A Bar Song (Tipsy)," "No Diggity," "Where Did Our Love Go," "(I Can't Get No) Satisfaction" and other songs that people will recognize.

However, one song featuring Morgan Wallen caught my attention.

Barack Obama's summer music playlist includes song from Morgan Wallen and Moneybagg Yo.

The 44th President's playlist includes what might be Wallen's worst work:

The song "Whiskey Whiskey" with Moneybagg Yo.

The song dropped back in June, and I knew it was terrible as soon as I heard the collaboration from Wallen and Moneybagg Yo.

For those of you who haven't heard it, you can listen below, but do so knowing fully well that I've warned about how bad it is.

If you asked me if Barack Obama listened to Morgan Wallen or songs Wallen is featured on, I would have definitely said no.

Wallen is a country music star, and that genre has never seemed to be featured prominently on Obama's playlists. He's much more of a guy who seems to like classic hits and whatever is blowing up at the moment.

Of all the songs he could have chosen featuring Wallen, this one is by far the worst. Hands down the worst song with Wallen that I've ever heard.

Why not "Neon Eyes," "Lies Lies Lies" or "I Had Some Help" from Post Malone with Wallen? He picked the single song from Wallen that I simply can't listen to.

While I definitely disagree with Obama on politics, I would 100% have a beer with that guy while kicking back to some music trading stories. I easily have 100 questions about the Osama Bin Laden raid, but we just wouldn't be able to play "Whiskey Whiskey." Let me know what you think at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.