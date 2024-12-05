'Obama Bros' Selling 'ANTIFA' And 'BIRTH CONTROL' Baby Onesies

"Pod Save America" is the most popular liberal podcast available. It has been that for years. The hosts of the show are three former Obama staffers named Jon Favreau, Jon Lovett, and Tommy Vietor.

The trio is proudly known as the "Obama bros."

This week, the show launched a new line of clothing centered around onesies for babies, including one with the words ANTIFA" printed across the chest."

You can buy one now at the Crooked Store:

ANTIFA, of course, refers to a far-left movement that brands itself as "anti-fascists." In reality, its followers often descend into violence and destruction.

Notably, ANTIFA was at the forefront of the violent George Floyd riots during the summer of 2020.

"Many of those protests devolved into violent riots, even resulting in the deaths of dozens of people and billions of dollars in property damage because of the unrest. Following that summer, ANTIFA continued to deploy violent tactics .," Fox News Digital reports.

OutKick readers might remember that ANTIFA was also involved in an organized riot at the University of New Mexico in Albuquerque in 2022, in protest of OutKick host Tomi Lahren's speech.

As the rioters banged on the door, Lahren and her father had to barricade themselves in a back room as campus police called for backup.

"The university knew there was going to be a planned protest. There was a banner going around social media for days, especially yesterday, leading up to the event," Tomi said. They knew that it was going to be bad. They knew that Antifa was involved. They knew that it was going to be an organized protest against my speech. They did nothing."



"We had a couple of campus PD officers. That was it. They did not call Albuquerque police. They didn't call the New Mexico police. They were completely unprepared and quite frankly, didn't care."

Yet Pod Save America asks you to support ANTIFA by buying a onesie for your baby.

The show is also selling onesies with the words "BIRTH CONTROL" in big, bold lettering. While some leftists deny participating in the "stop having babies" movement, the Obama bros seem to be quite proud of their stance.

See below:

A spokesperson for Crooked Media told Fox News Digital that the clothes it has listed on its website "are not a joke," but also quipped that "all toddlers are ANTIFA until their souls are broken by capitalism."

Not exactly.