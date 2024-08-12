NYPD Roasted Over Instagram Post Showing Seized Gun, Drugs

The New York Police Department is getting cooked on Instagram.

It's not uncommon for police departments to post photos of seizures and big busts on Instagram. It's a great way to let the community know the police are working hard to keep the streets safe.

However, some departments like to overplay their hands and brag about stuff that's really not that impressive:

Enter the NYPD.

NYPD roasted after bragging about seizing old revolver.

The NYPD posted a photo of a very old resolver with six rusty bullets and wrote, "Yesterday, NY’s Finest from the 43rd Precinct in the Bronx took this illegal gun & drugs off of a known criminal no stranger to the law."

You can see the post below, and I think you'll realize immediately why it's ridiculous.

For those of you who can't tell, the trigger on the gun appears broken. The hammer is down and if the gun is functioning properly, the trigger would be set forward.

It's a ridiculous thing to brag about, and the reactions were gold. Check out some of the best comments below, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com:

Who’d they arrest, Don Corleone? Does it even function?

Who they arrested Charles Bronson?

what’s up with the trigger?

You know times are rough when you gotta carry a damn revolver

That Lenny Briscoe’s?

Said criminal probably given a PR bond and already back on the streets.

Good thing they got him before he robbed a stagecoach or challenged somebody to a duel at high noon.

Does that even work? Considering the position of the trigger without it being cocked makes me think it is inoperable. Those bullets even look rusty.

OMG with the confiscation of this rusty old revolver, the streets of NYC are safe once again!

Did they go back in time to 1978 to pick up this fool? Saturday night special vibe. Thank you for all that you do. I hope the Marxist, America-hating DA doesn't let him out 1 hour later.

If seizing a likely broken revolver is a reason for the NYPD to celebrate, then I'd say the department is in rough shape.

That gun looks like it came right off the set of a bad 1970s cop film. Those bullets look like they were made in the 1800s. Is this really the standard for an Instagram post from the NYPD?

I can find better firepower on any random street corner in Washington, D.C., and that's not a joke.

What do you think about the comically dumb post? Let me know at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.