Not-So-Fresh Prince: 'Men In Black' Director Claims Set Had To Be Evacuated After Horrific Will Smith Fart

Will Smith's reputation has taken a hit over the last few years after he coldcocked Chris Rock at the Oscars. But, as if things couldn't get any worse, he's now being accused of clearing an entire movie set with a single, rancid bit of flatulence over a quarter of a century ago.

Men In Black director Barry Sonnenfeld recently did an interview with dentist's waiting room favorite Kelly Ripa on her podcast, Let’s Talk Off Camera With Kelly Ripa.

At one point, Sonnenfield discussed the production of the 1998 blockbuster that saw Smith and Tommy Lee Jones as secret government agents tasked with handling Earth's alien population.

That's when Sonnenfeld revealed a gastro-intestinal incident that caused a three-hour production delay during the making of the film.

Director Talks About Harrowing Brush With Will Smith Gas

According to Sonnenfeld, Smith cut loose while filming a scene in which he and Jones were inside of a transforming car, which is obviously a worst case scenario.

"There are locks to prevent it from opening and falling," the director explained, per Variety. "I say, ‘Roll camera.’ And I hear Will Smith go, ‘Oh Jesus, so sorry. Tommy, so sorry. Baz, get the ladder.’ And you hear Tommy saying, ‘That’s fine, Will. No worries, Will. Don’t worry, Will.’ Anyway, I don’t know what’s gone on, right?

"So we race the ladder over. Yeah, Tommy reaches his leg out as the ladder is coming over, races down the stairs. And what happened was, Will Smith is a farter."

You'd think if Smith's penchant for pooting was a known quantity then special care would be taken when selecting the craft services menu, but it seems as though that wasn't the case.

"It’s just some people are. And you really don’t want to be inside a very small hermetically sealed space with a Will Smith fart. You don’t even want to be sitting next to him at the Disney ranch."

However, it sounds like that hermetically sealed space wasn't hermetically sealed enough because the odor from that ass-blasting impacted the production of the movie.

"We evacuated the stage for about three hours. And that’s incredible. No, he’s, you know, a lovely guy. Just, he farts. Some do, some don’t."

Is that why Tommy Lee Jones always seems like he's in a bad mood? Being sealed in a small space with some toxic Will Smith gas changed him. It's like the worst supervillain origin story ever.