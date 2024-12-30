North Korea Savagely Roasted For Simple Reason: VIDEO

The internet is dancing all over North Korea for a shockingly simple reason.

The communist dictatorship is one of the poorest countries on the planet, and there's no freedom. It's an incredibly oppressive regime run by Kim Jong Un.

Yet, there's a surprising amount of funny content that comes out of the hermit kingdom, and that now includes an incredible new moment.

North Korea roasted online.

The Associated Press ran a 100% real report about North Korea opening a new bar. No, this isn't a joke. Opening a bar in North Korea is apparently international news.

How bad does your country need to be down where handing out a couple beers becomes news in America?

Incredible. Watch the report below, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

Naturally, it didn't take the internet long at all to do its thing and start roasting North Korea:

You know your nation is doing well when opening a bar makes international news.

Nothing like a cold one after 10 years of hard labour

We got a bar in North Korea before GTA 6.

Nice - now all 15 N Koreans that can afford it have a place to go

Always lovely to hear that the top 0.01% of North Korea is doing well!

Bro imagine your country has so little going for it that the top of society can afford to go to a pretty decent bar and it makes international news

They all take synchronized sips lol, so scripted. Feel bad for them

nothing like a Pyongyang pint after a hard day's work!

this looks like walking into a bar full of NPCs

Now i can live in North Korea

What kind of dystopian wasteland is this? A bar opening and it's such grand news to North Koreans? Btw, the place looks like, has a aesthetic of a nuclear bunker

This is so rehearsed and scripted. So unnatural, creepy and dystopian.

Probably unwise to drink in public settings where you might say whatever.

They drinking like they were thirsty for years

At long last someone other than Kim Jong Un can consume alcohol

Wow, they are literally thousand years behind...

"Look, we’re normal"

I'm not sure what reaction The AP and the North Korean dictatorship were expecting, but welcome to the modern world.

Opening a bar isn't impressive. Hell, I can walk down to my corner store and pick up a 30-rack of Natural Light. You don't see me making it international news.

Yet, North Korea is such a joke of a country that having a bar is considered an accomplishment. Well done, Kim. Well done. Great progress.

What do you think about the fact a bar opening in North Korea led to a massive roasting? Let me know at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.