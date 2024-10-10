Insane Video Shows Inside Of Research Plane Flying Through Hurricane Milton

A video of a plane flying through Hurricane Milton might make you want to keep your feet glued to the ground forever.

West Florida is in the process of recovering and assessing the damage after the incredibly powerful hurricane made landfall late Wednesday night.

The videos and photos of the destruction are nothing short of shocking. It's the kind of devastation you can't even begin to prepare for, and that's what caused people to flee.

It also caused the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration to pull a pretty risky move.

NOAA plane flies through Hurricane Milton.

The NOAA shared a video of a WP-3D Orion aircraft flying through the hurricane in order "to collect data to help improve the forecast and support hurricane research."

Of all the plane videos you've ever seen here at OutKick or elsewhere on the web, this one is definitely among the craziest.

I felt the pit of my stomach start to fall while watching from the safety and comfort of my home. Give it a watch below, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

That video has nearly 7.5 million views as of publication, and it's not hard to see why. Those dudes have guts of steel.

The plane was rocking side to side. It was flying through one of the most powerful hurricanes in recent memory. If the plane goes down or an engine goes out, it could have ended in a tragedy.

You must have to be a real adrenaline junkie to see a massive hurricane barreling down on you and respond by flying into it. It's like something out of "Twister" but 100% real.

Props to these dudes for being way braver than I am. There's not a chance in hell you'll ever see me flying through a hurricane. Let me know what you think at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.