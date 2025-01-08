No-Nonsense Florida Shows How To Handle A Cocky Trans Activist

Another day, another instance of my great, big, beautiful, free, unmasked, non-locked-down state of Florida leading the way in this country.

My God. I mean, do we have to do everything around here? It's insane. It's like the other 50 states (minus Greenland!) just don't care. If Florida doesn't set the example, stuff doesn't get done.

It happened with COVID – over and over and over again. It happens every four years on election night when we're done counting our votes before dinner, while some states take WEEKS.

And now, as we start the new year, it's happened again. This time, with a cocky transgender influencer who thought they'd gamed the driver's license system.

Think again, bucko! Not down here. We are a no-nonsense state:

Florida does it AGAIN!

And here I was thinking the perfect video didn't exist. It does. I just found it! This, right here, is the perfect video. I've watched it 100 times this morning. I can't take my eyes off of it.

First off, Florida is not a hostile state. It is a sane state. An adult state. Big difference. I know the Libs have a wacky definition of "hostile" (see Jan. 6, 2021), but come on, don't be silly.

Secondly, yes. We ARE a red state. You got that one right, pal! We are reeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeed. Dark red. So red, it hurts your eyes to look at us on a map. And we love it. We are thriving down here right now – beyond it being 20 degrees at my house this morning. I could do without that.

Seriously, the cold stinks. Why anyone would live up north is beyond me at this point. I can't believe people would actually choose being cold over being hot. Insane behavior.

Anyway, where was I? Oh yeah! Florida obviously gets another win for this move. Seeing this stupid TikTok, and then reverting the gender on the driver's license and sending him/her a letter to boot is such a badass move. Incredible.

What a state. It's amazing all the winning we do down here. Truly amazing.