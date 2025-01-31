Nirvana 'Reunited' Last Night For LA Wildfire Benefit Show

The surviving members of Nirvana all reunited last night during an unbelievable and emotional FireAid concert benefiting the victims of this month's Los Angeles wildfires.

Dave Grohl, Pat Smear and Krist Novoselic were not announced to be performers, so needless to say, when they came out the audience went absolutely wild. But then, the place went even crazier when they picked up their instruments and began a 4-song Nirvana set featuring various singers.

First up was three-time Grammy winner St. Vincent who did an incredible job of singing Kurt Cobain's parts of their hit song "Breed."

NIRVANA DISBANDED IN 1994 AFTER COBAIN'S DEATH

Next up was Sonic Youth's Kim Gordon, who sang "School," before Joan Jett of all people came out to play guitar and sing "Territorial Pissings," from the iconic alternative band's classic album Nevermind.

Joan Jett in 2025 with Nirvana? Who had THAT on their Bingo card?

Finally, the set ended with Dave Grohl's 18-year-old daughter Violet, who sang the always emotional "All Apologies," which ended with her and her father dueting during the "all in all is all we are," vocal part. Last night's show was the first time Grohl has performed since admitting to fathering a child outside of marriage.

FIREAID EXPECTED TO RAISE $100 MILLION

Tens of thousands of fans packed both Los Angeles's Forum and Intuit Center for both simultaneous events that lasted over 5 and a half hours. Besides the Nirvana reunion, other acts like No Doubt, P!nk, Olivia Rodrigo, Stills and Nash, Joni Mitchell, Green Day, Billie Eilish and the Red Hot Chili Peppers also performed.

All proceeds benefited the relief efforts for those affected by the devastating wildfires, with Clippers owner Steve Ballmer pledging to match every donation that was raised during last night's livestream.