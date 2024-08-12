Nikki Glaser Wants Her Role In 'Unsettling' To Make JD Vance Hate Her

Normally, people don’t choose to do things because they want to be hated by somebody. But apparently that’s not how Nikki Glaser operates.

The actress and comedian spoke with "Deadline" about her upcoming role in a show titled "Unsettling," which is about "two childless women who decide to parent together." She revealed to the website that she has an unusual motivation for completing this project that is beyond just earning money.

Evidently, she wants Donald Trump’s vice presidential candidate JD Vance to outright despise her for being a part of this show.

It comes in response to a comment Vance made in 2021 when he was still running to be a senator. He highlighted that the Democrat party was run by "a bunch of childless cat ladies who are miserable at their own lives and the choices that they've made and so they want to make the rest of the country miserable, too."

"Deadline" asked Glaser, who doesn’t have kids, about how she felt about these three-year-old-comments. She did not hesitate to reply that she would be thrilled to portray the extreme stereotype of what Vance dislikes.

"I was like, ‘I got to get some cats. I want to be the girl this guy hates,’" she said . "And more of us are doing it. I’m just like, "I don’t know, because I don’t want them...I wouldn’t be able to play a ton, I would be extremely bored, I would be resentful, and I would feel guilty all the time for being those other things I mentioned."

To see Glaser get triggered by a Republican politician is not all that surprising, given that she claimed she got " depressed " by the fact that Trump was elected president back in 2016.

Frankly, her rationale behind the role in "Unsettling" is not that healthy. She has the right to disagree with what Vance said, but the fact that she is choosing to play a role out of spite will probably only make her a more bitter person overall.

There is a point when disagreeing can cause you to do thoroughly unreasonable things, and Glaser certainly crosses that line here.