Star Actress Shares Inside Look At New Season Of Hit TV Show From Taylor Sheridan

Things are rolling on season two of "Lioness."

The hit series from Taylor Sheridan was a monster hit in 2023, and fans are eager to return to the world of special operations and the role female commandos play.

There's no official release date yet for season two, but it's likely going to return at some point in 2025. Now, fans have a look behind the scenes of what's coming.

Nicole Kidman shares behind the scenes look at season two of "Lioness."

Nicole Kidman, one of the stars of the series, recently posted a photo of her on set of the new season rocking a cowboy hat with Taylor Sheridan.

"Season 2 is in full force," Kidman wrote on the mega-viral photo. You can check it out below, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

It's obviously not the biggest BTS look we've ever seen for a show, but it's pretty neat to see Kidman rocking a cowboy hat with Sheridan on set.

Kidman, Zoe Saldana, Dave Annable, Morgan Freeman, Michael Kelly and the rest of the cast absolutely crushed it on season one of "Lioness."

The series shines a light on the role women play in special operations/black ops, and it's pretty accurate. The tactics are honestly shockingly accurate when it comes to CQB and how to take down a compound.

Believe it or not, women exist in the Tier One world, and they do some incredible things. I won't say much more than that, but there's plenty of information online if you're willing to dig for it. There are some insanely badass women who get after it.

That's what "Lioness" is all about. Season one was electric as viewers watch them hunt terrorists, and I can't wait for season two.

Make sure to keep checking back to OutKick for the latest updates on season two of "Lioness" as we have them. I can't wait to see what we get, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.