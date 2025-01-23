Nick Saban Reveals Intimidating Question For Daughter's Boyfriends: WATCH

Nick Saban didn't take it easy on any guy trying to date his daughter Kristen.

Saban was known for running the Alabama Crimson Tide like a dictator. That's why he won six rings in Tuscaloosa.

The man demanded perfection, and anyone who wouldn't get with the program would soon be shown the exit.

Nick Saban reveals how he handled daughter's boyfriends.

Turns out he didn't take it easy on guys who wanted to date Kristen, which should come as a surprise to absolutely nobody aware of his coaching style.

He had one simple question for any guy brave enough to show up to his house and knock on the door.

"When those boys coming knocking at the door. When they come and the doorbell rang, and Kristen had a date, everybody ran to open the door because they didn’t want me to open it. Because if I opened it, first thing I looked at the guy and say, ‘What do you play?’ just to intimidate the sh*t out of him. And, everybody in the house was like, ‘Oh, dad don’t do that,'" Saban explained during an interview on the "Pivot Podcast."

This is a fun reminder that Nick Saban is the man. I don't care if you love or hate Alabama. You can't deny that the retired coach is awesome. He's the greatest college football coach to ever participate in the sport.

He's focused on football at all times, and that includes when a guy knocks on the door to date Kristen. Imagine knocking on Nick Saban's front door as a young male in Alabama.

The former Crimson Tide coach could have been the dictator of the state if he wanted to. I'm not sure there was a more intimidating public figure in the state. It either takes extreme confidence or extreme stupidity to try to date his daughter.

