NFL Writer Tries To 'Rage Bait' Bengals Fans, But They Sniff It Out

Don't fall for it, Bengals fans.

Perpetual rage baiter Mike Florio was at it again on Friday and he took aim at an easy target: Bengals fans.

"If Bengals make playoffs, Tee Higgins shouldn't play without a new deal," the headline reads on Florio's bait.

Mike contends that because Higgins' franchise tag contract is for the regular season, he should just sit because he'd be risking injury in the playoffs. The playoff pay, Mike says, isn't worth it.

"Of course, Higgins would be risking potential punishment if he flat-out refused to play. While he’d obviously lose his playoff check(s), a fine for conduct detrimental to the team could allow the Bengals to retroactively fine Higgins the amount of a game check — even though he will have earned all of his 2024 game checks.

"The better approach would be to cite an injury, any injury, to justify not playing," Mike writes.

THAT IS BAIT!

That is BAIT from a MASTER BAITER.

Mikey doesn't tell his readers that Higgins played his ass off in a playoff game last week. Sure, the NFL didn't classify it as a playoff game, but if the Bengals lost, their season was over. Higgins didn't cite an injury to sit out and collect a check.

He's not going to sit out again this week, and he wouldn't sit out in the playoffs and the MASTER BAITERn knows it. He just wants to test how dumb you are.



