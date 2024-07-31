NFL Legend Rips Woman Offended By 'White' National Anthem Singers At Restaurant

At Mission BBQ, a growing national chain restaurant, standing for the playing of the national anthem at noon is a way of life.

Earlier this month, country legend Trace Adkins visited one of the stores to sing the anthem with veterans and first responders. White veterans, black veterans, young and old and women stood and sang as Adkins' deep voice led the room.

It was a moving moment.

So when some TikTok'er rolls in and takes a shot at the anthem tradition, it's pretty much fighting words. "I was in this restaurant minding my business and all the white people stood up and did this s--t," the loser wrote on her TikTok video.

On Tuesday, Cleveland Browns and Pro Football Hall of Famer Joe Thomas, a Mission BBQ investor who isn't known on social media to hop into many culture war frays, decided to step in and say his peace.

"I'm sorry you were offended by your country's national anthem…hopefully you enjoyed the brisket at least!!" Thomas, a Wisconsin native, fired back in his nice, but I'm pissed, tone.

For those of you who might not be up-to-date on how Mission BBQ operates, the chain is known for their service to first responders. "We believe there is nothing more American than BBQ. And nobody more American than the brave men and women who have sworn to protect and serve Our Communities and Our Country," Mission's mission statement reads. "We do what we do for the love of our soldiers, firefighters, police officers, first responders—all our loved ones in service."

Meanwhile, this loser on TikTok found an issue with folks rising for the anthem that typically takes about two minutes to sing/listen to.

As for Thomas, this was a big moment for his social media career. It turns out this is a culture war statement out of Joe by defending Mission and the anthem. There's a segment of lib Browns fans who want them to be their hero while there's a segment of fans who want him to take a stand against those who have a problem with a restaurant singing the anthem.

Look at lib Browns fans being forced to come to terms with this development:

Tuesday, Joe Thomas took a stand and it's beautiful to witness.