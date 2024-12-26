NFL Instant Replay Booth Is For Sale On Facebook Marketplace

Are you in the market for something that will take your man cave to the next level? Are you trying to one-up your buddy who has all the cool NFL memorabilia?

A woman in Imperial, Missouri is selling an "NFL Instant Replay Booth" with an enticing price tag of $250 for an item you just don't see in man caves.

"This is an instant replay booth used by the NFL in days gone by. It's currently outfitted for audio/visual equipment. The outside looks used, but the inside looks new. Includes several canopy/awning covers. Would also be great for musicians who travel," the seller reports.

Are you the next Shawn Hochuli or Land Clark? Do you want the full NFL experience in your basement?

Based on my research into NFL replay booths, the one being sold on Facebook is similar to booths being used by the league going back to at least 2012.

Starting in the 2017 season, the league shifted to Microsoft Surface tablet reviews, which made the under the hood experience old technology.

"While the consultation model largely remains in place today, the Competition Committee voted to make two additional changes before the 2017 season. Final decisions on all replay reviews would come from designated senior members of the officiating department in AMGC and referees view all replay video on wired, hand-held Microsoft Surface tablets," NFL.com reports.

Stop and think about the Halloween costume possibilities with this one