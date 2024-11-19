Newly Elected State Senator Isn't About To Apologize For 'My Other Ride Has Huge Boobs' Sign On His Truck

Newly elected South Carolina state senator Tom Fernandez, an attorney from Summerville, SC, didn't get into politics to make friends. And he's not going to apologize for offending anyone.

He made that clear after his first day last week. He drove his enormous Apocalypse Hellfire truck into the S.C. State House parking garage and spilled over a little into the parking spot next to his.

The enormous vehicle complete with a window sign - see a close up of it here - that reads, "My other ride has huge boobs" caught the eye of a local reporter who took note of it.

She wrote along with a picture of it, "I was wondering what the next statement car in the Statehouse parking garage with Mike Fanning gone would be and I think I found it."

The interesting window sign didn’t go unnoticed either. Some former lawmakers weighed in on it and one of them told the local independent news site FITSNews, ""Nobody’s happy about stupid boob jokes coming from somebody who is supposed to be a leader."

They added, "He’s not a leader. He’s a juvenile, but he had to intend to offend with a message like that – especially bringing that message to the State House."

Freshman South Carolina state senator Tom Fernandez isn't apologizing for the boobs window sign on his truck

Fernandez couldn’t care any less what anyone thinks of his window sign. He told FITSNews, "if someone’s offended by it, I’ll say it twice."

He added, "What, are they jealous? My wife has an F-cup and theirs are flat? I’m sorry you don’t have as much fun as I do."

Now this isn’t your grandfather's politician here. He's not reading off a prepared, prepackaged stale statement about how he's sorry for those who were hurt by his window sign.

Does that mean he's going to be a great state senator? Not exactly, but it does mean he's going to be an entertaining one because he's not about to bow down to anyone.

"I’m sorry but I’m not going to bow down to any donors, I’m not going to bow to the establishment," Fernandez continued. "I’m not being politically orthodox. I’ve committed myself to one term so if they attack me – I don’t care. They’re supposed to be focused on small government and instead they take a picture of my truck?"

This state senator is going to be a lot of fun. He's a boobs guy, and he's not about to apologize for it. My kind of politician.