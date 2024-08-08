Newly Bisexual Country Singer Outlines What She Wants In A Woman

Country singer Maren Morris, who celebrated June's Pride month by announcing that she's now bisexual, is ready to dive head-first into the dating game.

It's a brand-new world for Maren. Going from exclusively guys to now girls AND guys is a dangerous little game, and Morris isn't taking it lightly.

In fact, she recently sat down with People! Magazine – the one you quickly browse while waiting at the Publix checkout counter – and outlined exactly what it's gonna take for her to be wooed.

The good news, guys and gals, is that Maren's ego isn't too big, so you have a chance!

"I just have to put 100 percent into myself, and you truly have to be a spectacularly impressive individual to add something to my life because — and I don’t mean to sound full of myself — but the life that I’ve built, I am really, really happy with," she said.

"I love my career, I love my baby, I love my home, I love my friends. Those are all things that matter to me, and those are self-made.

"I only will allow someone to come into my life if they amplify any of it. They can't be a net negative. They can't drain my resources, and I mean that in every sense of the word. Financially, emotionally, spiritually. You truly have to have your s--- together to be any part of my life at this point."

Maren Morris is gonna be a tough nut to crack

Well, there ya go! Ladies, get it together if you wanna be with Maren Morris. Men, same with you. Everyone needs to have their head on a swivel as Maren Morris dives back into the dating pool.

You truly have to be a spectacularly impressive individual to add something to my life. No pressure, folks! You want a piece of bisexual Maren Morris? You better bring your A-game, because she ain't settling for anything less than perfection from here on out.

If you think you're just gonna walk in and use Maren as a sugar-momma, think again. If you think she's gonna pay for the dinner on the first date, think again. She's not. Ain't doing the tip, either.

And if you can't afford it, don't bother asking her out. Plain and simple.

Remember, this is the same girl who recently went commando on stage at one of her concerts. She's a wild card. You never know what you're gonna get with Maren, so I'd suggest everyone tread lightly from here on out.

Good luck.