New York Woman Keeps Getting Traffic Tickets Despite Not Driving, And It's All Because She's A Trekkie

For some people, becoming a Trekkie means finding a community. Finding fulfillment. Escaping into another world.

Unfortunately, for one woman in New York, her Star Trek fandom got her a whole bunch of tickets that weren't hers.

According to CBS News, 76-year-old (so I'm guessing her Trekkie-ness goes back to the original series' run) Beda Koorey lives on Long Island, and back in 2020, she decided that she had had about enough of driving.

I love that, by the way. I love that she was willing to hang up the keys, something many motorists, myself included, would like to see more of.

Anyway, Koorey bid adieu to her car and surrendered her license plate, a vanity plate that read " NCC-1701."

If you were too busy going to cool kid parties to know what that means, join the club (…fine, I just didn't know what it meant… I didn't go to the cool kids parties), NCC-1701 is the callsign for the USS Enterprise.

That's a great vanity plate. It's not "BIG SXY" or "DOG-LVR," the people who get it, get it; those that don't, don't.

However, despite getting rid of her car and plates, Koorey kept getting tickets.

"I don't have a car. I don't drive. Those plates were turned in," she said. "They are persistent, and they keep sending me tickets."

That's because it's apparently a thing for Trekkies to get phony novelty plates with NCC-1701, and they use them as real plates. These are reportedly available for as little as $15.

That's obviously not legal, but it has also resulted in Koorey getting charged for tickets, tolls, and worse.

"I got a phone call from Ohio, a police chief looking for plates because they were involved in a robbery," she said.

She also got a motorcycle ticket. Before you ask, no, she doesn't ride a motorcycle.

"I've run out of ink. I've run out of stamps (trying to respond to the tickets)," Koorey said. "It all comes back to me, so the whole country has my name and address for tickets I don't even owe," she said.

Hey, Trekkies! Knock it off!

Leave this nice old lady alone and stop doing this.

She just wants to live long and prosper!