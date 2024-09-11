New Sydney Sweeney Video Turns On America, Rep. Nancy Mace Gets Comfy In Bed & FSU Water Gun Fight

Hump Day! Better yet, our first NFL Hump Day of the season! Nothing better, I say. You in? I am. Let's roll.

So … how we all feeling today after the debate? I watched 10 minutes of it. That's it. Hand to God. Just 10, and then I was out.

To be fair, I have a newborn. He was asleep, so was my toddler, and there was no football on. If ever there was time to turn in early, it was last night. That being said, I did give the debate a whirl. I tried my hardest. Truly.

But 10 minutes into it, those disgusting, woke, pro-Kamala moderators over at ABC started interrogating Trump, while letting Kamala get away with pretty much whatever the hell she wanted. It was absurd. The second I saw that, I was out.

Nope. I've seen this movie before. My mom texted me around 9:30:

"You watching?"

"Nope. turned it off. Don't need that anger in my life," I said.

And, just like that, I was off to the bedroom with a tumbler of whiskey, a lip full of nicotine, and an episode of Psych on my tiny bedroom TV to drift away to.

And you know what? I'd take Shawn, Gus and (especially) Juliet over that shitshow on ABC any damn day of the week. I was better for it. I woke up today with clear eyes and a full heart (can't lose!).

On that note, welcome to a Hump Day Nightcaps – the one where we check in with yet another A+ Sydney Sweeney video and go from there.

What else? I've got debate reaction (only the funny stuff), a Taylor Swift take (she's a Kamala girl, shocker!), and the funniest 2-second clip out of Tallahassee I've ever seen. God bless the Florida State Seminoles. Insane move, but when you're 0-2, what the hell do you have to lose?

Grab some Hot Cross Buns for National Hot Cross Buns Day – what a day! – and settle in for a Wednesday 'Cap!

I'm tired, so we're gonna start with Sydney Sweeney. You're welcome!

Did that bring back any core memories for anyone? It sure did for me.

Hot Cross Buns was a STAPLE in elementary school growing up. If you're in your 30s, I'd imagine you know exactly what I'm talking about. We all had to learn to play the recorder around third grade – inexplicably – and we all had to learn it to the "hot cross buns" tune.

Here ya go!

Man, that takes me back. I was an absolute STUD on the recorder back in the day. Again, no idea why the public school system pushed those on us like it was some sort of vital life skill we were learning, but whatever. It's stuck with me for 25 years now, so I reckon there's something to that.

OK, that's enough of a history lesson for now. Y'all ain't here for that. I know it. You know it. Here's Sid the Kid:

Solid night of debate content

Just when you thought the internet was gonna spend all day talking about the debate, Sydney Sweeney pumps out more content like that and gets us locked the hell back in.

That's why she's the GOAT right now. Not even a close second. And the best part is, I think Sid the Kid is just now realizing her true potential. Just wait until she truly hones her craft. It'll be a bloodbath.

Fine … back to the debate. Sad.

Like I said, I turned it off rather quickly. Couldn't do it. Went to the room and watched Psych. That's the show the First Lady and I are currently watching at bedtime.

We generally cycle through that, How I Met Your Mother, Parks & Rec, Modern Family and New Girl. Right now, we're back on Psych, which, in my opinion, is one of the most underrated show of all time.

That's right. All time.

PS: for those who are now wondering if Maggie Lawson still has her fastball nearly a decade after the show ended … wonder no more!

Anyway, it's a great show. Don't know why I'm on this soap box all of a sudden, but if you take anything from today's class – besides Sid the Kid, obviously – it's that. Deal? Deal!

OK, let's get to some A+ debate memes:

FSU water gun fight, the cart girl grind and remembering 9/11

Trump, by the way, is 100% right on the Swift stuff. OF COURSE she was going to eventually endorse Kamala Harris. Duh. She's a lefty.

If you think any of Taylor Swift's billion fans weren't already voting for Kamala Harris, you're insane. This was always par for the course.

Oh no, I can't believe Taylor endorsed Kamala! Now the 20-year-old girl who spends all day on TikTok, at an already absurdly liberal college, will vote Kamala, too.

Come on. Frankly, that's why I think debates, at this point, are silly. Unless you completely melt down – and I'm talking Joe Biden meltdown – then they just don't matter. You're either voting for Trump or Kamala Harris at this point, and nothing either party says will change it.

Let's just hold the damn election tomorrow and get it the hell over with.

OK, rapid-fire time on this Hump Day in September. First up? Let's check in with the 0-2 Florida State Seminoles!

Hilarious. The program was riding such an unreal high last year before shit all hit the fan, and it's truly been downhill ever since. The Noles host Memphis this weekend, and I'm pretty sure Tallahassee will explode should they somehow lose.

Please … pleeeeeeeeeeease let it happen.

Next? How about this cart girl video going viral today:

It's almost so bad that it HAS to be fake, right? Or at least doctored. I just refuse to believe humans like that actually exist. Wild.

Does, however, give us a chance to check in with Nightcaps OG – Cart Girl Cass Holland!

Whoops. Sorry. She's out of the office today – playing with mermaids and sharks. Carry on.

Finally … we usually end the class with something funny/stupid/attractive, but today, we're obviously gonna read the room.

It's the 23rd anniversary of Sept. 11. Wild. I was in third grade – probably playing the recorder – when the planes hit. They wheeled a fatback TV into our classroom, and we just watched. All morning. And then we left school.

I got home and my mom was just sitting on the couch, crying, watching the events unfold on one of those giant TVs with the squishy screen that exuded wealth. I had no idea what was going on, but I knew it was awful. Even as an 8-year-old, I knew it was awful.

It's election season. Everyone hates everyone right now. For a minute, let's just listen to Alan, and remember what it was to be united.

And let's get back to it one day soon. Sound like a plan?

See you tomorrow.

