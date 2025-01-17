New Progresso 'Soup Drops' Will Let You Suck On Soup If You're Into That Kind Of Thing

I wasn't a big soup guy for most of my life, but as I got older, I started to enjoy it more.

I say this because it seems like there's something about the aging process that makes you develop an affinity for soup. I don't know what it is, but the elderly just can't seem to get enough soup.

And you know what else geezers — I mean, our elders — love?

Hard candy.

So, the folks at Progresso have decided to play to their audience and have unveiled a first-of-its-kind soup-flavored hard candy that they're calling "Soup Drops."

I guess it's playing off of cough drops — which for some reason old people think counts as candy; they're as much a candy as Flintstones Chewables are — and I could see these filling crystal candy dishes across the nation.

"For decades, Progresso Soup has brought you cozy comfort on chilly days or when you’re under the weather," VP and Business Unit Director for Progresso at General Mills in a statement MC Comings said, per Delish. "When you’re sick, nothing is truly more reassuring than Chicken Noodle Soup.

"So, we thought, why stop at the soup bowl?"

Uh… how much time have you got, MC?

This sounds disgusting — and it is — but, dammit, if they didn't get some folks' attention because these things sold out so quickly the official Progresso Instagram page hadn't even posted about them before they were all again (and yeah, there's a Progresso Instagram account; I was surprised too).

How much turnover do you think there is in the Progresso social media department? I imagine people go all Jack Torrance after a couple of weeks of doing nothing but writing soup puns.

Anyway, part of me is bummed that these things are so limited. Don't get me wrong, these sound foul (but more appetizing than one of those orange Circus Peanuts), but I feel like if you got your hands on one you'd have to try it for the story.

Would it be terrible? Yes.

But would it give you a semi-interesting anecdote the next time you find yourself in the middle of a conversation about candy? Also yes.

Soup Drops sounds like they'll be coming back and if you've got the stones to give them a shot, they're charging $2.99 for 20 plus $0.99 for shipping.