People Reveal Shocking Things They'll Never Do Again, Answers Are Stunning

What's something you will never do again?

Everyone makes foolish decisions in life. It happens to the best of us. It's also a sign of maturity to recognize when you need to stop doing something.

That leads us to a fascinating Reddit thread.

People reveal what they'll never do again.

A fascinating Reddit thread is asking people one very simple question:

"What will you never ever do again in your lifetime?"

I'll never again jump into a close friendship with a person without clearly assessing that person.

Wise words. I kept friendships for way too long sometimes and looking back it was a bad idea. I cared about them a lot and overlooked a lot of toxic behaviors which then led to some of my own

Drink alcohol. 600 days this Tuesday.

Hug my mom. Lost her last week. I'm not that old and have a long way to go unless something happens. Hard to think about.

Never again will I try to cut my own bangs at 2 a.m. It was a chaotic mix of overconfidence and pure regret. Took MONTHS to grow them out, and I looked like I lost a fight with a lawnmower. Never. Again.

Getting married. Once and done.

Have another child. I got the snip yesterday because my wife and I have 2 great kids but we're done. Recovery isn't that bad at all - would recommend!

Make a call with a rotary-dial phone.

Probably dating a coworker

My family once got gifted tickets to seats in an exclusive box at a hockey game. Not one of those ones you can rent, I'm talking the type of box only rich ceos have access to. It was amazing. They had an open bar, a buffet with steak, chicken wings, hot dogs and bratwurst, so many sauces, tiny salads, and cheesecakes and pies they were refreshing all night. We visibly didn't fit in at all, but it was still so much fun. Truly a once in a lifetime experience. My only complaint is rich business people are boring. They do none of the cheers or goofy chants. I guess they are too good for it.

Dance, these guilty feet have got no rhythm.

Cry my eyes out over a stupid guy

Salvia. I'm mostly past my hallucinogen experimentation age, but even if I wasn't, never again. I would rather hit myself with a hero dose of mushrooms or acid than even a small amount of that.

If my husband leaves this life before I do, I’m not marrying again. Too much work. Or ice skate. Or ride a bike. I got a concussion last time I did each of them.

Consume alcohol. I’ve had enough to last me two lifetimes.

Try to fix a man, or lead him to be better. If someone wants to be better, they'll do it themselves. You can lead a horse to water, but you cannot make it drink.

I’m done with sex work, that part of my life is behind me.

Take anything for granted, or at least try to be aware when I ever do. I've seen and been through enough to realise how easy it is to lose what you have in an instant. It also works the other way, just much less frequently.

Live in Texas. Wasn’t my choice to be here in the first place but thankfully I get to leave soon.

Mushrooms. Only takes 1 bad trip.

I'll never eat black licorice again. I'm not sure why I've tried it so many times, like I think the taste would get better? But it's just really not for me.

Meth

Share a living space with a group of people I don't know well. If I ever have roommates again I'll have only one, preferably someone I know. Being the person on the outside of a group in my own home is too much

Move my own stuff when moving out. I'm almost 40, the last time nearly killed me. It took three weeks.

I have two things that I'll probably never do again in life. First, go on a cruise. I went on a cruise when I was 20, and it was a horrible experience. I knew it would be a disaster, and it was exactly that. How does anyone find joy on a floating city packed with complete strangers?

Hard pass. I'm sure many people reading this are going to disagree. That's fine. You're free to disagree and be wrong. Cruises are terrible and you'll never see me on any kind of boat again, other than a private one with just people I know.

Second - and this is one I can't stress enough - is getting involved with coworkers. I could write a book that is a warning manual. I've done it more times than I'd like to admit, and it worked out well sometimes. Disasters other times. For example, I'm currently engaged to someone I used to work with. On the other hand, I could tell you stories that would blow you away, but let's keep those classified for now. I can promise you even though it worked out big time for me, it's generally a really bad idea. The downsides significantly outweigh the upsides.

