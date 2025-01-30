Netflix Plans On Remaking Legendary Classic Show, Fans Should Riot: DETAILS

Netflix is planning a "Little House on the Prairie" reboot, and fans simply can't tolerate that level of insanity.

The Hollywood Reporter reported Wednesday that the streaming giant "has ordered a Little House on the Prairie series, 40-plus years after a long-running adaptation of Laura Ingalls Wilder’s beloved books aired its last episode on NBC."

Netflix told the outlet, in part, "Little House on the Prairie has captured the hearts and imaginations of so many fans around the world, and we’re excited to share its enduring themes of hope and optimism with a fresh take on this iconic story."

The streaming service further describes the reboot as "part hopeful family drama, part epic survival tale, and part origin story of the American West."

Puke.

Stop. Remaking. Classic. Shows. And. Movies.

President Donald Trump has been signing a lot of executive orders lately, and I'd gladly like to see him sign one banning Netflix from pursuing this idiotic idea.

"Little House on the Prairie" (or as my fiancée likes to call it - "Little House") is one of the greatest family-friendly shows ever made.

The series about the Ingalls family ran from 1974-1983 with more than 200 episodes and multiple specials. It's the definition of feel good TV. The stakes are generally really low, the good guys win, the children learn about morals and you never have to worry about anything inappropriate happening.

It's impossible to watch "Little House on the Prairie" and not come away with a smile. I'm in my 30s and still enjoy it after watching it at my grandmother's house as a small kid.

Michael Landon, Karen Grassle, Melissa Gilbert and the rest of the cast are outstanding. Victor French is lowkey one of the best parts of the show.

The show has remained untouched for decades, and it's *PEAK INSANITY* for Netflix to try to reboot it. We all know how this story goes in the era of woke entertainment.

Laura Ingalls will be a transgender minority kid, her dad will be portrayed as a raging racist, the Native Americans will be the heroes and all the actual history of settling the frontier will be ignored.

It will be a surprise if it's not injected with an absurd amount of wokeness.

This is almost certainly going to be an epic disaster that becomes a blemish on the legacy of the original saga. I won't abide. I will not abide this nonsense. Leave "Little House on the Prairie" alone and go ruin something else, Netflix. Let me know at David.Hookstead@outkick.com if you agree.