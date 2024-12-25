Netflix Gave Us All A 'Happy Gilmore 2' Trailer For Christmas

Netflix was on NFL duty this Christmas, and at times while watching the coverage I felt like Alex DeLarge in A Clockwork Orange when he had his eyes held open with clamps, while Netflix just crammed every bit of promotional material they had at their disposal into our eye-holes.

I mean, I liked the first season of Squid Game, and I liked watching a guy jump out of a blimp to promote some other show I've never heard of, but does Netflix realize these promotions are going to people who are already subscribed to Netflix?

But I digress…

There was a bright spot, and that was that we got a nice look at the trailer for the long-awaited sequel to everyone's favorite non-Caddyshack golf flick, Happy Gilmore.

In fact, Gilmore himself — comedy legend Adam Sandler, who has done tons of work for Netflix over the years — tweeted out the trailer as well.

I dig it.

You can't glean much about the plot (I've always argued that a plot based on the LIV Golf-PGA rivalry would be a fun way to go), but that's kind of what you want out of a teaser trailer like this.

Nothing is worse than when the trailer gives everything away, and I think studios are finally starting to realize this. Nosferatu — which came out on Christmas Day, because why wouldn't it — didn't even show Count Orlok/Nosferatu in the trailers I saw.

Smart.

But, what it did show, was that the band is back together with Jullie Bowen as Virginia Venit, while Christopher McDonald came in at the end as Shooter McGavin.

We also got to see Travis Kelce in the trailer, though we still don't know much else about his role. Is it just a cameo, or is he going to get a chance to flex those acting chops?

We'll see. No word on when the movie will officially hit the streamer, but it will be sometime in 2025.