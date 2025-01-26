Nepo Baby 'Fully Cut Off' By Actress & Former Soccer Player Parents After Joining OnlyFans

One Nepo baby's quest to find her own path in life has taken her down a road that has her parents turning their backs on her. A Christmas apology from their daughter wasn’t even strong enough to repair their relationship.

Mom, British actress Sammy Winward, and dad, former soccer player David Dunn, have "fully cut off" their 19-year-old daughter, Mia Winward-Dunn. That's what Mia is claiming anyway.

Her parents aren’t happy with her OnlyFans career, might be jealous of her success, and want nothing to do with her. Mia, who now goes by Mia Kate Rose and made £100,000 - roughly $125,000 - last month off her content, talked to The Sun about her family issues.

"I think the main thing with my mum is that she was really young – 18 – when she had me," she said from a beach in Mexico.

"I think she's got some animosity towards me. I think she is maybe just jealous about me doing so well and so quickly."

There's no easing into things with Mia. She got right down to it and started throwing out claims that mom is jealous of her OnlyFans success. That's not going to help matters, but this relationship could be beyond repair at this point.

This Nepo baby has more insults where that one came from. She didn’t build her success off of their backs. She put in a lot of work behind the scenes that mom and dad haven’t witnessed.

"I don't want to be defined by being their daughter. That's exactly why I've changed my name on pretty much everything," Mia said.

"I realized that it obviously has helped, of course. Realistically, I'm a Nepo baby. How are they surprised that I'm successful?"

This Nepo baby is branching out on her own

Despite the strained relationship, Mia did make an honest attempt, and she did try to smooth things over during Christmas. Her attempt didn’t work.

They weren’t up for an apology and have cut their daughter off completely all because she became a successful OnlyFans creator.

"I'm completely fully cut off, and they don't want any sort of contact, which is a really big shame because I thought I’d be the bigger person in the whole situation," Mia continued.

"I text them I'm saying I was really sorry, I didn't want anything bad to come of it, and it doesn't mean I'm a bad person because I do OnlyFans."

Her parents aren’t reaching out on her birthday, and they don’t want to exchange holiday pleasantries with their daughter either. She wasn’t even allowed to send presents for her siblings for Christmas.

The issues with her parents haven’t kept Mia from planning for her future. She's looking into investing in property in Tulum and starting her own business of selling her underwear to her fans.

How are mom and dad not proud of their daughter? She's successful, she has goals, she has plans to put her money - not theirs - to good use, and she's eyeing an expansion of her business.

It doesn’t make sense.

"I do totally get the fact that they don't love what I do, but at the same time, I am, I'm a human being and especially - I am the human being that came out of my mother."

There's no arguing that. Come on mom and dad, she's your Nepo baby.