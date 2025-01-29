Natalie Winters Is A New White House Correspondent To Keep Your Eyes On, Basketball Gone Wild & Ric's Wedding

I finally saw AAU basketball behavior in the wild

And all it took was a quick 10-minute drive with Screencaps Jr. to our local high school gym where the Whitmer Panthers (D1 school in north Toledo along the Michigan border) came to town last night with their Purdue-bound Mr. Ohio candidate guard Antione West Jr.

After running 800-1000 backdoor cuts on Whitmer and shooting well over 50% due to a plethora of easy layups, the visiting team had seen enough and resorted to AAU antics that culminated with a Whitmer player ramming a Perrysburg player into the home student section stands which led to chaos.

Pushing, shoving, Whitmer students running from their student section to get involved. Cops. Cops calling for backup.

Once that was settled down, the refs were trying to figure out what to do with the 19.7 seconds on the clock and who should be assessed technicals when a Perrysburg parent started jawing with a Whitmer player and that resulted in even more screaming, including Whitmer parents running onto the court to scream at the opposing fans.

The refs called the game, at the request of the Whitmer coach and we exited as Whitmer was being escorted out of the building. As we were pulling out of the parking lot, the local cops were rolling in like there was a mall food court riot.

And with that, I finally had my first first-hand experience with the AAU-ing of youth basketball. Now I just need to see it on the travel baseball, and/or softball, level to see how those fans behave.

Which youth sport has the worst behavior from players and parents?

Was this a one-off or does basketball have the worst of the worst? Do track parents scream at each other? What about rowing? Have you ever seen rowing parents, or rowers, ready to fight each other?

What about travel youth figure skating? Ever seen a Hampton Inn fight amongst parents, and/or skaters?

Cowboy Keith isn't happy that I said the NFL needs more owners like Jerry Jones who know how to make headlines

— Keith K. hits back:

I have to interject here with your take on Jerry and the Cowboys. While of course we all understand yours, Zach, Sean, and Amber's need and desrie for owners, celebrities, politicians, and the 15 minutes of famers. I'm with Chris on this.

I, as you stated respect Jerry, he has built up a brand that already existed to heights no one could probably believe. Yes, young folks, Jerry didn't make the Cowboys what they are. As much as folks want to discount them as "America's Team" they are and were exactly that. Don't give me all your numbers and data, no one and I mean no one moves the needle either way like they. If you need and example just listen to Screamin A. Smith and his pathetic sidekick, the former standout tight end, who is just as much if not more unbearable to listen to.

This team was killing it in the early 90's. Now I've watched an interview with Jimmy Johnson ( the real reason Dallas won 3 Super Bowls during that time) he expressed a desire to leave.

I call bullshit, Jerry couldn't keep his big billionaire yap shut and I personally and truly believe it cost Dallas more. My personal opinion is Jimmy could've coached up and rebuilt for the next 4 years to continually have them in contention if not win another 1 or 2.

My point is Joe, I understand your explanation, I realize you're throwing an in general "more owners like Jerry" BUT WHY THE F DOES HAVE TO "OUR" TEAM! I held out hope Jerry would come to his senses that he wasn't the evaluator he convinced himself he was but by 2006 I told a friend of mine, as long as he's running operations they will never win another. 19 years and counting.

Kinsey:

I understand the push back here from Keith. He wishes Jerry wasn't a narcissistic control freak.

But I need CONTENT and when it comes from a team that moves the needle like the ‘Boys, I’m 1000% rooting for content here. Jerry is good for business and you have Super Bowl trophies.

Sorry, Keith, but I'm Team Jerry here. I hope he lives forever.

Trust me, I've asked myself many times why I was stuck with Mike Brown as an owner. And why he had to hire Dave Shula? And why he had to stick with Marvin Lewis way too long? And why he would torture fans by not signing 1st round draft picks?

You guys are really interested/fired up over the Ohio state flag topic from Brendan G.'s Jeopardy report

— Mike from Centerville hops in:

I have to make a comment, or two, about the jeopardy guy who knows everything about baseball and everything about every state flower and flag....and hates our Ohio flag.

I think it's great flag and proud of it. I fly it regularly.

Yes, it's technically a flag. However, it's a burgee flag. Triangular in shape. But, it gets better.

A swallow-tail flag. SWALLOW. TAIL. On top of my pole!

What red blooded American male....err....red blooded male anywhere on earth doesn't want to have that combo....on top of their pole....tail and swallow...It's a beautiful flag!

— Tom B. in Alexandria, VA, who is originally from Sylvania, OH, emails:

I just want to tell a story about the Ohio flag after it was mentioned in your column today. I worked on an Army contract at the Pentagon for several years. There is a regular Pentagon Tour for tourists and over the years I would pass by it at different areas of the building. There is one corridor that has all the state flags hung up on the wall. The one flag that the young enlisted tour guides would stop by is the Ohio flag. They would mention that Ohio’s was the only flag that was actually a pennant, then they would ask the crowd what the "O" in the middle stood for and everyone would say "Ohio". They would be corrected and told that the "O" stood for how many Super Bowls the Ohio NFL teams have won.

I also want to say I do not support the sneakers and suits trend. Either wear dress shoes or wear casual clothes. It’s not that hard…

Finally, I am not going to root for the Eagles, being a Washington fan, so I will root for Kansas City. I must admit I am not excited about the matchup or the game.

— Dave B. in Florida via NE Ohio says:

Brendan G’s stories about Jeopardy were great, but his call for a new state flag would cause chaos in the NHL trademark properties department.



A stylized version of the pennant flag forms the C in the main CBJ logo.

— Texas Steve joins in:

Great insight by Brendan G. Had this non jeopardy fan interested. He's a natural at writing.

I was not aware of the Ohio state flag

— Jon sends a message to Brendan:

Tell Brandon G.: Rectangles are for squares.

Pensacola got 8" of snow and Minnesota is open for golf in January!

Kirk B. knew I'd open an email that included a headline saying how golf courses are already opening in Rochester, MN. It's going to be 48 and sunny on Thursday and then 48 and cloudy on Sunday. Maybe this isn't as crazy as it sounds.

Honoring our veterans

— Tim T. writes:

Congrats on your beloved Buckeyes winning a Natty, enjoy!



Now to the point of my story, I was raised in a military houshold, my father a career Master Sargent in the USAF and various other family members in all branches of service. I have had the honor of experiencing many Military Ceremonies both formal and informal. From the Sunset Parade, to Basic Training Graduation at Fort Jackson, to tossing paraplegic veterans out of perfectly good airplanes, to assisting with Wreaths Across America for the last 10 years.

On Monday January 27th, I experienced a ceremony that I had never been aware of.

On Friday, my son in-law's father, Chief Petty Officer Christopher Henry, who proudly served on the USS Saratoga CV-60, passed away. He was a resident of the Clyde E. Lessen State Veteran's Nursing Home in St. Augustine, Florida.

On Monday, the home held an "Honor Walk" for CPO Henry. While all the residents, staff and visitors lined the halls of the facility, a picture of CPO Henry and his folded American flag were carried through the halls while my Son-in- Law carried the flag of the United States Navy as all veterans saluted his passing. Needless to say there wasn't a dry eye to be found. I have been to many military funerals, but this small ceremony touched me profoundly.



Thanks for letting me share. In other happier news, your Buckeye Baseball Team will be playing in a tournament in my ballpark February 21-23 and Opening Day here is April 1.



This has to be a victory for Jim M. who has been yelling about shrimp fraud in my inbox going all the way back to 2022

But Jim M. has since moved on to "Jumbo bay scallops."

— Jim emailed me in early December:

Bay Scallops are considered local to us on the east coast. Those "jumbo bay scallops" are from Peru. They are not specifying that. Probably trying to pass off as local. Deceptive.

Look at all that meat…LOOK AT IT! Welcome to Toulouse, France

— Mike T. knows you guys want to see MEAT:

Victor Hugo market

A Chiefs fan tries to win us over and keep us intrigued by a Super Bowl that has us feeling fatigued

— Shawn writes:

Typical long time, first time, big fan of the site, etc. etc. Some thoughts on the Chiefs from a lifelong Chiefs fan to address those experiencing Chiefs fatigue and possible story lines to drive content for you.

First off, I feel it necessary to express my life-long Chiefs fandom as there are certainly a number of bandwagon Swiftys now rooting for the Chiefs that give us diehards a bad name (among other things, no doubt). My earliest memories of being a Chiefs fan were with Steve Bono as the QB, then the Rich Gannon and Elvis Grbac QB battle, then the Divisional loss to the Broncos in the 97 season. I remember the 2003 season that ended in a playoff loss to the Colts. I remember the days of Tyler Thigpen and Brody Croyle as starting QBs. I could go on and on, but you get the point. For the majority of my life, the Chiefs couldn't even win a playoff game, let alone get to a Super Bowl. So to see my lifelong favorite team be on the verge of winning 3 consecutive Super Bowls is nothing short of incredible.

Next, are there any fan bases that wouldn't trade places with the Chiefs right now, even amongst all the hate? You, as a Bengals fan - if you knew the Bengals would be on the verge of winning three straight Super Bowls - would you be phased by people accusing your team of having games "rigged" by the refs? Or if your QB had an annoying sibling? Or a star player was dating a pop star? I guess what I'm getting at is that I don't give a whiff about Chiefs fatigue, I'm too caught up in awe as the team I've rooted for my whole life is the center of the football world and a few annoying fans rooting for the same team doesn't phase me. Nor do I think it would phase any fan base of the other 31 teams if they were in the same position. While I totally understand why people are tired of them (I really do - I mean, I was SICK of watching the Patriots knock the Chiefs out and win Super Bowls), as a fan, I want the ride to last as long as it possibly can and I don't really care how upset other fans are about it - and I think every other fan base would feel the same if their team was in the same boat. And they are liars if they say otherwise.

Next thought, miss me with the "it's rigged" talk. Classic case of confirmation bias where information is cherry-picked to fit a narrative regardless of widespread evidence, and right now, that narrative is that the Chiefs "get all the calls." Sure there are some examples of the Chiefs receiving favorable calls, that happens in every game. Usually we just attribute it to bad officials across the league. But bad calls in the Chiefs game?...RIGGED! "But, but it always favors the Chiefs." How about the missed facemask on Hollywood Brown's catch and run that would have put the Chiefs in field goal range on their first possession of the second half? How about the missed false start call on the Bills left tackle on their touchdown throw at the end of the first half? Or, go back and watch the controversial fourth down play where Josh Allen gets stuffed - their right guard flenches his arm before the ball moves and should have been called for a false start. They are very subtle, sure, but without a doubt would be under scrutiny if the roles were reversed. OR, how about the Eagles having less penalty yards than their opponent in their last 8 games? Normally, we say teams aren't penalized as much because they are disciplined and well coached and that's why they win. But when Adam Schefter tweets that the Chiefs have had less penalties in playoff games, we run with the narrative and use the very carefully crafted evidence as definitive proof. Any other evidence that is contrary gets thrown out.

Also, another point, every dynasty in recent times has had their "scandals." The Patriots had Deflategate and Spygate. I am including an article I found from a Denver Broncos fan website from 10 years ago talking about a salary cap "scandal" from the late 90s Broncos (you know, the team that won back-to-back Super Bowls). The Broncos fan base was feuding with the Patriots fan base as the Patriots, who were in the middle of their own dynasty and receiving hate, were accusing the Broncos of their dynasty from decades prior being tainted. Just like Chiefs fans are now, a decade later, referencing the scandals of the Patriots dynasty.

https://www.milehighreport.com/2015/5/9/8577091/the-truth-behind-the-denver-broncos-salary-cap-scandal

My prediction is that in 10-15 years, the next NFL dynasty is going to be receiving hate about their team, and they'll resort to comparing their team to the current Chiefs run and how "lucky" the Chiefs were, how the refs favored them, how annoying the Taylor Swift references were (I mean, Tom Brady married a supermodel who attacked his teammates for not being able to catch after they lost a Super Bowl), etc.

I totally understand that you are in the content business and it's not good for content to have the same teams in the Super Bowl year after year. The story lines can run short. But it seems as though every 10-15 years throughout the history of the NFL there is a franchise that dominates, and the fans compare dynasties and story lines from previous times connecting the present to the past. Maybe I'm in the minority, and I am absolutely biased because my team is the current one that is winning, but I think the historical context and connections are what keep the league running strong for decades.

Also, historically bad teams like the Chiefs now on a rampage are what give Lions and Bengals fans hope that someday it could be them.

Ultimately, the Chiefs fatigue should be more properly labeled as Chiefs jealousy. And after what Chiefs fans experienced up until 7 years ago, I don't think any of us will be apologizing or feeling guilty about it anytime soon, so don't expect us to renounce our Chiefs fanhood due to Chiefs privilege.

Really enjoy reading every day, hope any of this can add to the current discussion.

