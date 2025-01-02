Nancy Pelosi Brutally Roasted After Posting Weird Video: WATCH

Congresswoman Nancy Pelosi might regret the video shared Thursday.

The new Congress will be sworn in Friday ahead of President-elect Donald Trump's January 20th inauguration.

The Congresswoman from California will continue to serve after winning her 2024 race with more than 73% of the vote in her San Francisco district.

It's almost like nothing on this planet can force her to leave, despite being 84 and struggling with health issues.

Nancy Pelosi roasted after video goes viral.

Well, Pelosi decided it was a smart idea to declare in a video she's excited to be on a plane to D.C. so she can "share our San Francisco values" with the rest of America.

That's going to be a hard pass from me. A very hard pass.

First things first, Pelosi's video had the comments turned off. Seems smart. Doesn't work. It's a rookie move.

Why? Because you can still quote the video, and that's exactly what many people did. One message was made crystal clear:

Keep your San Francisco values far away from the rest of us.

Does it seem like people are interested in San Francisco values coming to the rest of America? It certainly doesn't appear that way. Not even a little bit.

Hopping on camera declaring west coast Bay Area values is what she brings to the table is hilarious. Those are the values America resoundingly rejected in November when Trump was elected.

You sometimes have to wonder if the staffers who share this stuff hate the people they work for. Same goes for the now-infamous post-election video from Vice President Kamala Harris.

At least she's giving people something to laugh about. There's always that. Let me know what you think about her video at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.