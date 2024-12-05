Nancy Mace Issues Blunt Message To Trans Capitol Bathroom Infiltrators

U.S. traitor Chelsea Manning and a team of trans activists infiltrated the U.S. Capitol on Thursday to protest Rep. Nancy Mace's bathroom bill with a message asking Congress to "stop pissing on our rights!"

While one Seal Trans 6 team was stationed outside of a Capitol bathroom, biological male Manning, who spent years in prison for leaking 750,000 government documents while serving in the U.S. Army, led Seal Trans 7 into the bathroom.

The media followed and found Manning's Seal Trans 7 team declaring "Flush bathroom bigotry."

"Oh look. Men disrespecting women for having boundaries. They really can't handle any woman saying No to them these lefty idiots," one Twitter observer noted.

Meanwhile, Mace, was undeterred in her mission to ban biological males from dropping a deuce in the women's restroom.

Besides Manning, the national media outlets went nuts over some trans industry bigwig named Raquel Willis who also infiltrated the bathroom. According to Axios, "roughly" 15 demonstrators were arrested.

"Everyone deserves to use the restroom without fear of discrimination or violence. Trans folks are no different. We deserve dignity and respect and we will fight until we get it," Willis railed to any media outlets who would listen.

Blah, blah, blah.

Always the victims.

While Capitol police were busy rounding up the biological males and their supporters, all-biological female, 47-year-old Nancy Mace, who is the power behind the bathroom bill, declared "#HoldTheLine" to her own supporters.

The message to these trans maniacs remains rather simple.

"Women deserve women’s only spaces," U.S. House Speaker Mike Johnson declared in November.

Simple enough.

Not to these lunatics who want to drop a log in a women's bathroom while cosplaying as a woman.

Are there single-stall bathrooms in the Capitol building where the trans can take a dump?

Yes. Here are the locations where you can go in and drop a log while leaving women alone.

Nancy Mace reads traitor Chelsea Manning & fellow trans militants their rights outside the Capitol jail

Thursday afternoon, Mace, who has taken to her role as chief trans agitator, sent a message to Seal Trans 6 & Seal Trans 7 from outside the Capitol police station.

She read them their rights over a megaphone.

The fight goes on.