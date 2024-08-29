Must-See Netflix 6-Part Documentary About WWE Founder Vince ‘Mr. McMahon’ Premieres In September

It’s rare for me to get excited about watching non-football things during the NFL season. Well, I'm fired up for the upcoming Netflix documentary series — Mr. McMahon, streaming September 25 — about WWE founder, billionaire, and professional wrestling tycoon, Vince McMahon.

Here is Netflix's synopsis for the documentary on its website:

Chronicles the rise and fall of Vince McMahon, a controversial businessman and co-founder of WWE. From his transformation of the WWE from a small, regional business into a global entertainment powerhouse to the explosive sexual misconduct allegations that led to his eventual resignation, this six-episode series offers a deep dive into McMahon’s life and his enduring franchise.

Culled from over 200 hours of interviews with McMahon himself (prior to his resignation), his family members, business associates, and some of the most iconic names in wrestling history, as well as the journalists who uncovered McMahon’s allegations — filmmaker Chris Smith (Tiger King) and executive producer Bill Simmons (30 for 30) present an unflinching, no-holds-barred look at one of the most enigmatic figures in sports entertainment.

Cap tip to Simmons and Smith for getting me to change the channel during football season. I, like everyone else, binged the Tiger King at the beginning of the COVID lockdown (at least for me as a Californian). And, admittedly, and embarrassingly sometimes, I'm a fan of Simmons. Especially when it comes to these sports documentaries.

Also, 30 For 30, which Simmons co-created in 2009, is one of the best non-live sports things ESPN has ever produced. My favorite 30 For 30's are The House of (George) Steinbrenner, One Night in Vegas (about the night Tupac got shot after a Mike Tyson fight), Winning Time: Reggie Miller vs. the New York Knicks, and The Legend of Jimmy the Greek (former Las Vegas bookmaker).

I haven't been a WWE fan since the Attitude Era with Degeneration X, Stone Cold Steve, and The Rock. I'll randomly watch Royal Rumble, Wrestlemania, and Summer Slam. But, Mr. McMahon has the chance to be a Mount Rushmore sports documentary. Andre, the Simmons-produced HBO doc about wrestling legend Andre The Giant, is one of my favorite documentaries ever.

More importantly, kids these days don't fully appreciate how gnarly McMahon is. For example, many WWE personalities say McMahon hates sneezing and loses respect for people who cannot control their sneezes. Apparently, "it's a control thing". Regardless, the image of McMahon getting pissed off about a sneeze is hilarious.

Ultimately, there is enough crazy McMahon interview footage for Netflix to make a 30-part documentary. Besides maybe boxing promoter Don King, a McMahon doc could have the craziest stories about any sports figure.

My biggest fear about a possible McMahon documentary was they couldn't do it right with him still alive because McMahon would kill it. This doc has been in the works for years, originally announced in October 2020.

However, between his pending sexual trafficking and harassment legal battles, age (79 years old), and resigning as the WWE's chairman, perhaps McMahon doesn't have the power to sweep his scandals under the rug. Nonetheless, hopefully, Simmons and Netflix go "No Holds Barred" with Mr. McMahon.

