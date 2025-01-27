At MSNBC, Illegal Aliens Must Be Called 'Undocumented Immigrants'

On MSNBC, illegal aliens are called "undocumented immigrants." And host Alex Witt won't let you slide if you drift away from the leftist euphemism.

On Monday, network correspondent Priya Sridhar violated the command while providing an update to Witt on the state of President Donald Trump's mass deportation plans.

"I want you guys to take a look at this video that we saw just this morning from the DEA, ATF and Homeland Security investigators out of the Rocky Mountain Division in Colorado," Sridhar began.

"There, you can see a raid that was conducted this morning. They say that they were targeting a Venezuelan gang, and they were able to seize cash, weapons and actually made an arrest of 50 illegal aliens right there, Alex."

In a scolding tone, Witt corrected her colleague: "We call them undocumented immigrants."

Oh, do you?

MSNBC playing traffic cop for illegal aliens is nothing new. The network was one of the many that pretended to be outraged when Joe Biden referred to the illegals as "illegals" during a State of the Union address last March.

Biden then apologized for that during an appearance on, wait for it, MSNBC

"I shouldn’t have used illegal," Biden said in an interview with MSNBC host Jonathan Capehart regarding the Venezuelan man charged with killing 22-year-old Laken Riley. "It’s undocumented."

Even the rapists, murderers and gang members who crossed over here? Even the thug who murdered Riley?

Biden's open border policy was one of the two primary reasons (along with the cost of living) that Trump won the November election. Perhaps MSNBC's continued defense of the open border and the illegal thugs who crossed it has contributed to the network's record-low ratings streak. Who knows?

Either way, hosts like Alex Witt have chosen to go down with the ship.