Women Reveal Most Unattractive Qualities In Men, Answers Aren't Surprising

What's a quick way for a woman to lose interest in a man?

Admittedly, I'm far from a relationship expert. In fact, I'd go as far as to say I don't know much at all about women. I'm sure many people reading this probably feel the same way.

However, I do my best, and it seems to be working out for me because I am engaged. The haters and critics might not like it, but it's true!

Women go viral sharing unattractive qualities in men.

While I might not know a ton about women, I do know enough to know that there are some basic things you probably should avoid doing. Most of its common sense.

Well, that leads me to an interesting Reddit thread of women sharing the most unattractive qualities you can find in men.

Check out some of the answers below, and hit me with your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com:

Lack of respect for others, especially in how they talk and treat people, is an instant turn-off.

Lying over mundane things (usually leads to not communicating over things that could be considered confrontational)

When a guy’s always bragging or trying too hard to show off, it’s a major turn-off. Like, just be chill and genuine!

This applies to anyone really, but being super negative all. The. Time. Nothing is right, everyone else is the problem, they simply CANNOT just sit down and enjoy where they are and the people they're with. I understand where this comes from, but you've gotta learn to find your inner peace with where you're at. Things won't be perfect, maybe the store didn't have your favorite beer today or someone cut you off, but you've gotta learn to breathe and let that go. That anger and dissatisfaction will kill you slowly, and it's always heartbreaking to see.

Cruel to animals

Poor control over their anger.

Can’t do anything for himself. I’m talking basics like laundry and washing dishes, basic cleaning.

Littering, poor hygiene, lack of respect for people, places, the planet

"Jokingly" putting others down then saying "It was just a joke!" like it’s a get-out-of-jail-free card. Ewww

Interrupting me with a totally unrelated question or statement, blatantly not listening or showing interest in what I’m saying.

Act superior.

Negging. Or any of that other "pick up artist" bs

When a guy’s rude to waitstaff or anyone in service jobs. It’s a major red flag.

If constantly makes everything sexual. This has made me stop relationships with men in talking stages multiple times.

Thinks that others are below him.

Drinking too much and/or getting angry over nothing.

A guy that is narcissist, self centered and always seeking of attention.

Lying, if you can lie so blatantly on little things imagine what you can do over big stuff.

Not knowing basic sh*t about household cleaning/maintenance and feeding himself.

What do we think about the answers? Overall, I think it's a lot of day one and dating 101 responses. Seems like a lot of women just want to keep it simple.

Just don't be a massive jerk and everything will be fine. Again, I'm far from a relationship expert, and even I know that.

You know it must be obvious when little old working class David Hooksetad can figure out the most basic relationship advice without having to be told.

The only one I'd add might be the most obvious of them all: Never compare your significant other to any of your exes. That's like throwing a stick of dynamite into a keg of gunpowder. Don't do it!

What do you think is the worst quality or habit a man can have? Let me know at David.Hookstead@outkick.com. Let's embrace debate!