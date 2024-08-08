Morgan Wallen Teases Emotional New Song: LISTEN

Morgan Wallen appears ready to drop an absolute heater of a song.

The country music superstar has been on a roll lately when it comes to bringing the heat with his music. He's fresh off "Lies, Lies, Lies" hitting Spotify after going viral on YouTube several months ago, and it appears he has zero interest in slowing down.

How do we know? Well he teased his latest song on Instagram, and this one is going to punch at your emotions.

Morgan Wallen teases new song.

The lyrics of the song in the short snippet are as follows:

"I can’t remember the last time,

You looked as happy as you did tonight,

Your tipsy friend grabbed that bartender,

Gave him your her phone,

And pulled us over there with her,

He counted to three,

And baby I haven’t seen that side of you in forever,

I hate it’s the truth,

Baby you never do when we’re alone together,

But it was good to see you smile,

Girl you know it’s been a while,

It was good to see you smile,

Even if it was just for the picture"

It's clear that it's about a guy who is (maybe?) being cheated on or has at least lost connection with his woman.

It's clear that it's about a guy who is (maybe?) being cheated on or has at least lost connection with his woman.

As expected, the reactions were overwhelmingly positive with fans commenting the following:

don’t be shy drop it

THIS THAT SH*T

Another song we will never get

This next album is gonna be so special

GIVE US THE MUSIC MORGIE

Damn son…they just keep getting better love this one

how do u know my feelings so well

It certainly appears that Morgan Wallen has another monster hit on his hands. The "Neon Eyes" singer is expected to drop a new album at some point this year, and judging from early indications, it's going to shoot up the charts the moment it's released.

The man simply does not miss when it comes to making hit country music people love.

The man simply does not miss when it comes to making hit country music people love.