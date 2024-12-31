Morgan Wallen Releases Emotional New Song, Fans Go Crazy: LISTEN

Morgan Wallen has the internet rocking after surprising fans with a new song.

Generally speaking, new music is released on Fridays. That's the way it's been for a long time, and it's hard to imagine that it changes at any point in the near future.

However, singers will sometimes just randomly hit fans with music, and that's exactly what the country music superstar did Tuesday morning.

Morgan Wallen releases new song "Smile."

Wallen stunned the internet Tuesday morning when he dropped his new song "Smile" on the final day of 2024.

Not only did he drop a new song, but he released an entire music video for the emotional song about a relationship failing.

Banger. Absolute banger. Another country music masterclass from Wallen, and you don't have to take my word for it.

People on YouTube had plenty to say in the comments in support of his latest track:

Real Morgan Wallen fans stand up

This better be a sign a new album is on its way

Babe wake up, Morgan dropped another masterpiece

Wallen’s last 3 singles all sound like he’s going through heartbreak.. I hope he can find some light in 2025.

CAN HE MAKE A BAD SONG?!?! ALL OF HIS SONG ARE SOOOO GOOD

NEW SONG OUT OF NOWHERE? LETS GO

Love how Morgan’s sound is always evolving. Another amazing song

Morgan's on a legendary run lately. Can't take our boy down that easy.

Been waiting patiently for this one

The KING of country music is saving this holidays

Did Morgan Wallen do it again or did Morgan Wallen do it again? The answer is a resounding yes. Everyone was just getting ready to end the year without anything crazy going down, and what does the famous country musician do?

Drops a guaranteed hit.

