Mix-Up At A Stripper Gram Audition Leads To Arrest Warrants Being Issued For An Oklahoma Couple

An Oklahoma couple had warrants for their arrest issued after they attended a stripper gram audition. Thankfully, the warrants for the offenses of "acts resulting in gross injury and outraging public decency" have been dismissed.

There was a mix-up where the investigator had accidentally identified the 60-year-old woman as someone who auditioned for the stripper gram job. She did not.

However, the dismissal hasn’t removed the offenses from her public record. Jean Sipes said, according to KTUL, that she and her husband were simply there supporting her friend.

She's in no shape to perform after all. Sipes explained, "I've got two bad knees and a bad back. There's no way I can move like that. And I wouldn't want to."

The friend she was there to support was a man named Jimmy Plummer. He was running for mayor at the time of the event. He didn’t end up winning the election. Perhaps because he was focusing some of his time on making a dream of his come true.

That dream was to own a stripper gram business. Sipes said of her friend, "It was through a friend of mine. He's always had this dream, I guess you would call it, of starting like a stripper gram kind of business. And he wanted to have people audition."

This couple went the extra mile to support their friend's dream

Unfortunately, there was only one person who showed up to audition for Mr. Plummer's dream. It wasn't Sipes and, while the district attorney's office admitted fault and apologized, her public record has not been restored to the pre-stripper gram audition form.

A Tulsa lawyer told KTUL that arrest warrants aren't expunged due to dismissals. If the falsely accused couple wants to get the warrant expunged from their records, they'll need to hire an attorney.

That seems like a huge inconvenience to deal with, especially when you consider that they did nothing wrong. But I say it's well worth going through in order to support your friend and his dream of starting a stripper gram business.