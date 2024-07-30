SAS, Air Force Operator Team Up To Obliterate The Enemy: VIDEO

Published|Updated

What happens when an Air Force CCT teams up with the British SAS?

It's going to be a very bad day for the enemy.

I spoke with former 24th STS CCT Mike Lamonica on American Joyride to discuss a variety of topics, and he shared an incredible story about working with the SAS - the British version of Delta Force - to hit a target. They called in some air power, and it was a curtain call for the terrorists.

You can listen to Mike break it down starting around 1:27:00 (follow me on Instagram for more pro-America clips and content), and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

Secret World Of The 24th STS And Combat Controllers, Mike Lamonica | American Joyride w/ David Hookstead

I hope you enjoyed hearing Mike's story as much as I did, and make sure to follow along on all the socials below:

Instagram: @david_hookstead

X/Twitter: @dhookstead

Subscribe on Spotify

Subscribe on Apple Podcasts

Tags
Written by
David Hookstead is a reporter for OutKick covering a variety of topics with a focus on football and culture. He also hosts of the podcast American Joyride that is accessible on Outkick where he interviews American heroes and outlines their unique stories. Before joining OutKick, Hookstead worked for the Daily Caller for seven years covering similar topics. Hookstead is a graduate of the University of Wisconsin.