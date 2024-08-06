SEAL Team 6, Air Force Black Ops Pull Off Insane Capture Mission

It's a curtain call for the bad guys when SEAL Team 6 and the 24th STS show up.

Former 24th STS CCT Mike Lamonica recently joined me on American Joyride to talk about his career, and he shared an incredible story:

The capture of Abu Abbas.

Abbas was responsible for the horrific Achille Lauro hijacking that left an American dead in 1985. Abbas sought safety in Iraq, and when America invaded in 2003, his time hiding had come to an end. Lamonica and ST6 commandos conducted a raid to bring Abbas into custody nearly 20 years after his terrible crime.

You can listen to Mike break it down starting around 1:15:00

