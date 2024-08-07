Air Force Black Ops Team Puts America's War Power On Display: WATCH
America's ability to build things in war is nothing short of incredible.
I recently spoke with former 24th STS CCT Mike Lamonica about his career on a recent episode of American Joyride, and he shared a story that puts America's power on display:
Building a secret airfield on short notice in Afghanistan and maintaining it around the clock.
I recently spoke with former 24th STS CCT Mike Lamonica about his career on a recent episode of American Joyride, and he shared a story that puts America's power on display starting around 48:00.
