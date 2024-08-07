Air Force Black Ops Team Puts America's War Power On Display: WATCH

America's ability to build things in war is nothing short of incredible.

I recently spoke with former 24th STS CCT Mike Lamonica about his career on a recent episode of American Joyride, and he shared a story that puts America's power on display:

Building a secret airfield on short notice in Afghanistan and maintaining it around the clock.

You can listen to Mike break it down starting around 48:00 (follow me on Instagram for more pro-America clips and content), and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

I hope you all enjoyed hearing Mike's story as much as I did, and make sure to follow along at the socials below:

Instagram: @david_hookstead

X/Twitter: @dhookstead

Subscribe on Spotify

Subscribe on Apple Podcasts