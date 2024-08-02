Deadliest Man In War Is A Job The Public Has Never Heard About: VIDEO

Who is the most dangerous man on the modern battlefield?

The answer might surprise a lot of you, and it might even be a job you've never heard of before. While Delta Force and SEAL Team 6 are household names, there's a more mysterious job that brings the hammer down on the battlefield:

Air Force combat controllers.

I spoke with former 24th STS (the Air Force's Tier One unit) CCT Mike Lamonica about what makes combat controllers so dangerous on the battlefield, and his comments cut straight to the point.

You can listen to Mike break it down starting around 2:20 (follow me on Instagram for more pro-America clips and content), and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

I hope you enjoyed hearing Mike's explanation about CCTs as much as I did. Make sure to follow along on all the socials below:

Instagram: @david_hookstead

X/Twitter: @dhookstead

Subscribe on Spotify

Subscribe on Apple Podcasts